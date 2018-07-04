Top 5 non-WWE wrestlers

The new IWGP World Champion Kenny Omega.

You would probably be surprised at the number of fans who I talk to who have no clue about the world outside of WWE, in regards to optional wrestling programming. Sure, Vince has his corporate thumb on the entire pulse of the sport, but yes, there is indeed life outside of the "E."

Whether you're into New Japan Pro Wrestling, Chikara, Ring of Honor or perhaps some independent promotion near your hometown, there is plenty of quality professional wrestling to keep you occupied. With this said, who are some of your favorite non-WWE performers?

Today we take a look at some of the very best wrestlers who are not currently signed to a WWE contract. Here's our list of the Top 5 non-WWE Wrestlers as of this writing. Take a look and let us know who some of your favorite non-WWE Superstars are!

#5 Dalton Castle

I believe Wikipedia hit the nail on the head when they described Dalton Castle's gimmick as a cross between Gorgeous George, Adrian Street, Ric Flair, and Goldust. Castle, however, typically embraces the crowd's favoritism as one of the top babyface performers on the Ring of Honor roster.

Early on in Castles career, many, including this writer, never really pictured him as a potential top-tier performer. But, as he evolved as a complete performer, Dalton honed his craft to the absolute highest level. In fact, Dalton reached the pinnacle of his industry in December of 2017, when he defeated Cody Rhodes at the 2017 ROH Final Battle pay-per-view, which resulted in Castle capturing the Ring of Honor World Championship.

Dalton would hold that title for nearly 200 days, until he finally lost the Championship to Jay Lethal on June 30, 2018, at a television taping in Fairfax, Virginia.