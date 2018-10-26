Opinion: 5 Best Non-WWE wrestlers in the World

One of the best wrestler in the world

It is often believed that the absolute pinnacle in pro wrestling is finding yourself in WWE. For the past few decades WWE has been the undisputed leader in the wrestling business but the idea of it being the ultimate goal is quickly changing.

In the last couple of years, multiple stars have made it big by working in various independent companies. The adage of you can make it anywhere if you can make it in WWE just doesn't really seem to apply anymore.

Promotions like Ring of Honor, PWG and New Japan Pro Wrestling have been around for some time and with more promotions cropping up there's more options for the wrestlers. In fact, independent wrestlers are currently thriving because of the flexibility of their schedule and the fact that they can truly express themselves in any ring.

Here are the 5 best wrestlers today outside the WWE.

#5 Cody Rhodes

One of the Hottest commodities in pro wrestling

Cody Rhodes' journey is remarkable for a couple of reasons for someone that has been with WWE for a decade it takes strong character and conviction to leave the company and try to make it as a top indie wrestler. Cody has completely reinvented himself on the indie scene.

Instead of being complacent with the WWE and collecting big money for doing very little, Rhodes went back to the Indies and is now one of the hottest commodities in the pro wrestling world today.

As the American Nightmare Rhodes has been doing a phenomenal job for ROH & New Japan and became one of the few wrestlers to earn a seven-figure paycheck while not working for WWE. While choosing to leave the global leader in sports entertainment can seem kind of like a death sentence. Rhodes has open doors for superstars to go about doing the same.

