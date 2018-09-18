5 best opponents for Cody Rhodes if he made a WWE return

J. Carpenter FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 432 // 18 Sep 2018, 00:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Dream should be very proud of Cody now.

Just a couple of years ago the wrestling world was shocked and many of us were saddened to hear of the departure of Cody Rhodes from WWE. After a decade-long run, Cody was ready to expand his horizons beyond the confines of the WWE Universe and personally, I completely understand why.

Cody is someone who obviously descends from wrestling royalty. Wrestling is his blood and there is nothing else he was placed on this earth to do. After all, he is the son of The American Dream. With that said, someone as talented as Cody deserves much more, creatively, than an exhausted "Stardust" run. Simply put, Cody had hit a gigantic brick wall, from a creative standpoint, and it appeared as if his creative ideas were falling upon deaf ears. That, in itself, was enough to make anyone want to look for the nearest exit, especially when they have the skills that Cody had.

Since his departure, Cody has taken his career to tremendous new heights. Not only has he aligned himself with The Bullet Club, but he has gone to any and every promotion with open doors, and in most cases, he has shot straight to the top of their respective roster. However, it was his most recent feat that has truly set him apart from the rest of the field. At the All In pay-per-view, Cody defeated Nick Aldis and became the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. This was by far the most emotional win in Cody's career as he now wears the same title that the all-time greats, including his father, once held.

I honestly do not see Cody coming back to the WWE anytime soon. In fact, he has been fairly vocal about this topic and has made it clear that he is happy as-is. But with that in mind, stranger things have happened and in the crazy world of professional wrestling, anything is possible. If Cody were to make a stunning return, which WWE Superstar would make the most sense to have him face off against? In this column, we take a look at the 5 WWE Superstars who would be the most appealing as an opponent for Cody, if hell froze over and he did return.

#5 Ricochet

I can picture the potential 5-star matches now.

Ricochet is hands-down one of the most exciting new stars on any roster. Throughout his career, he has kept fans on the edge of their seats with his countless 5-star matches. He has been a consistent source of top-tier performances and that is exactly why he was such an attractive signee for WWE officials.

Since his arrival, Ricochet has adapted perfectly to doing things the WWE way. Currently, he is at the top of the NXT roster as the North American Champion. While the Yellow Squad has a completely stacked and loaded roster, Ricochet is one of the premier stars. Despite his limited time with the company, Ricochet has already proved himself worthy of making a jump to the main roster. With that said, a feud between Ricochet and Cody Rhodes would be a "Dream" come true.

1 / 5 NEXT