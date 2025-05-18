5 best options to dethrone Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez entered WrestleMania 41 as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. However, they lost to a returning Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkryia after Bayley was mysteriously attacked backstage before the event.

Interestingly, the Irish duo dropped the belts back to The Judgment Day members the very next night on RAW. Thereafter, the titles have remained undefended on the main roster since Morgan has been away from television, filming a movie overseas.

Officials pushed Liv Morgan heavily in 2024-25, but the rosters have changed greatly. When she's back in action, any of the next five duos could dethrone The Judgment Day for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship:

#5. Natalya & Maxxine Dupri's partnership bears success?

Natalya has been one of the most loyal WWE employees of all time. When she's not being used in programs, which has been a lot lately, she's busy training stars of the next generation in the Hart Dungeon.

Maxxine Dupri went to her for help, but they were quickly dispatched in the Gauntlet Match to determine Morgan and Rodriguez's challengers for WrestleMania 41.

Dupri is over with the crowd, and Nattie has plenty left to give. Winning the titles would give both something to do and test whether the 27-year-old can maintain her popularity.

#4. Michin & B-Fab have teamed up on SmackDown

While Michin has always been a reliable performer, B-Fab has bounced from partnerships with other stars to one with The HBIC.

B-Fab still only has a handful of matches under her belt, and she survived the recent round of roster cuts. The duo has already hinted at going after tag team gold, including in a passing conversation with the Street Profits.

Since she didn't qualify for Money in the Bank, officials could pay Michin back for her work with a big win over Morgan and Raquel.

#3. WWE could turn Chelsea Green and Piper Niven face

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven could win tag team gold once again. (Image Credit: WWE.com).

Chelsea Green missed out on a chance to qualify for this year's Money in the Bank match. She would arguably have been a great choice to carry the MITB briefcase.

A good portion of the fans love Green due to her fantastic character work. Meanwhile, her ally Piper Niven has taken too many pinfall losses lately, but the duo are former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions together.

Bookers could turn them face and have them dethrone the arrogant Judgment Day members. Green could even incorporate her secret service gimmick this time around since it's over with the fans.

#2. Kairi Sane and Asuka could return from injury with a bang

It felt like the women's tag division fell apart once Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair defeated the Kabuki Warriors for the tag titles last year.

The EST and The Storm cleaned out the division, making it hard to believe that anyone would beat them. It's why they were consistently booked in Triple-Threat Matches, so they could lose without being pinned. However, since then, The Judgment Day members have done a great job of carrying the titles.

Meanwhile, Kairi Sane and Asuka are currently on the sidelines, but they have the pedigree to dethrone Morgan and Rodriguez and are nearing returns. The Kabuki Warriors coming together once again to go after tag team gold is definitely a possibility.

#1. Lyra Valkyria and Bayley have unfinished business with the champions

Lyra Valkyria and Bayley were supposed to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41. However, Becky Lynch's attack on Bayley switched things up. The entire change was done so that The Man could turn on her protege and feud with her.

If Valkyria drops the Intercontinental title to Lynch, she could refocus her energy on winning tag team gold. She's had to focus on her idol's betrayal, but could call on Bayley to pick up where they left off before the attack. Both women have enough credibility in WWE to stand atop the division.

