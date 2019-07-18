5 best options for The Street Profit's first WWE main roster feud

Montez Ford

The current WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, collectively known as The Street Profits, made their main roster TV debuts a few weeks ago, and have since become regular names on Monday Night Raw.

Technically, The Profits are not yet officially main roster talents as they remain the NXT Tag Team Champions, but they have been appearing in backstage vignettes for the past few weeks on Raw, as Executive Director Paul Heyman likes the idea of fresh faces popping up on the red brand.

It remains unknown when The Profits will next defend the NXT Tag Team Titles in NXT, or when they will debut in the ring on Raw, but let's take a look at the 5 best options for The Street Profits' first feud on the main roster.

#5 The Usos

Often labeled the best Tag Team currently competing in WWE, The Usos could be a great first time rivalry for The Street Profits.

For the purpose of this piece the assumption is that the brand split is all but officially dead in WWE, meaning The Street Profits could make their way over to Smackdown, or The Usos could show up on Raw, for a first feud pitting two very charismatic teams against each other.

Both The Usos and The Profits are great characters on the mic, which could provide The Profits great opponents with which they could verbally spar. Additionally, The Usos are fantastic in-ring talents, allowing for a feud which could span two PPV events and culminate in some great tag team wrestling.

With a WWE tag team division looking to rejuvenate itself by pushing The Club, The Revival, Heavy Machinery and more, The Usos have the opportunity to elevate The Street Profits in WWE with a solid first feud.

