5 Best potential WWE women's tag teams

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 738 // 28 Sep 2018, 03:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Did Paige drop a hint about a women's tag division?

There has been lots of speculation over the last week that WWE could be on the verge of introducing Women’s Tag Team titles.

Fans initially expected a women’s tag division to be announced back in July when Stephanie McMahon revealed the news about the first-ever female PPV, WWE Evolution, which will take place on 28 October.

However, there was no announcement about the rumoured tag titles – or rumoured women’s Intercontinental title, for that matter – and fans have been left guessing as to when they will debut on WWE television.

With Evolution now just a month away, SmackDown Live GM Paige reignited talk of tag titles last weekend when she tweeted that it was “time to make some real changes”, followed by a #revolution hashtag.

Paige’s cryptic message, which wasn’t mentioned on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live, got us thinking about who could become the inaugural winners when the titles are inevitably introduced in the not-too-distant future.

So, without further ado, let’s rank the five duos who stand the most realistic chance of becoming the history-making champions.

#5 Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose

Paige was the leader of Absolution before her retirement

Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose defeated Alexa Bliss & Mickie James and Sasha Banks & Bayley in tag matches during their time on Monday Night Raw.

Since moving to SmackDown Live, however, the former Absolution members have been on the same team on four occasions and they have lost every single time.

Both women have huge futures in WWE but, given their recent losing streak, it doesn’t look like they’ll seriously be in the running to win the titles.

#4 The IIconics

Billie Kay & Peyton Royce are on SmackDown Live

Billie Kay & Peyton Royce are currently involved in a rivalry with Asuka & Naomi, so they’re almost certain to be in the mix to win the tag titles if they’re introduced between now and Evolution.

However, given that The IIconics have lost a lot more than they’ve won since their call-up from NXT, it would be a surprise to see them become the inaugural winners.

The inseparable duo will definitely be tag champs one day – they've been the only permanent women’s tag team in NXT/WWE for over two years now – but they’ll likely have to wait a little while before getting their hands on the titles.

1 / 4 NEXT