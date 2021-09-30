5 best powerhouses in WWE

WWE has always been known as the land of the giants. Vince McMahon is partial to a particular body type and usually pushes tall men with chiseled physiques as main eventers.

There appeared to be a change in mindset during the last decade after CM Punk and Daniel Bryan became two of the biggest stars in WWE, but the company seems to be reverting to the former type after the emergence of AEW.

With that being said, here are the five best powerhouses in WWE:

#5 Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley

Despite initially struggling to find his footing after returning to WWE, Bobby Lashley has established himself as one of the company's most formidable powerhouses over the last couple of years.

Ever since his defeat to Aleister Black at WrestleMania 36, Lashley has torn through the RAW roster. With MVP in his corner, the former Impact Wrestling star defeated The Miz to win the WWE Championship and embark on a 196-day run with the title.

Lashley recently dropped the WWE Championship after Big E cashed in his Money in the Bank contract. The All Mighty was vulnerable after defending the title against Randy Orton, allowing Big E to capitalize.

#4 Former NXT Champion Samoa Joe

One of the greatest professional wrestlers of the modern era, Samoa Joe, was recently forced to vacate the NXT title due to injury. Joe returned to NXT earlier this year and started a feud with Karion Kross, a dominant champion.

The Submission Machine captured the title from Kross at TakeOver 36, becoming the first three-time NXT Champion in history. Over his career, Joe's ability to combine his incredible moveset with sound in-ring psychology has made his matches compelling.

Joe has put on 5-star matches with the likes of CM Punk, Kenta Kobashi and AJ Styles in the past. He won the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Most Outstanding Wrestler award for 2005.

