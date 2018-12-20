5 best PPVs of 2018 in WWE

Mohit Kushwaha
20 Dec 2018, 12:33 IST

TLC 2018 was a great PPV. But was it the best of 2018?

WWE produced a total of fifteen pay-per views in 2018, and most of them delivered and did a solid job. The weekly programming may have suffered a lot throughout 2018, but the special events remained special.

Apart from the overseas PPVs in Saudi Arabia and Australia, all the other PPVs were entertaining. The Big 4 shows i.e Royal Rumble, Wrestlemania, Summerslam and Survivor Series, all were right on the money and gave their money's worth.

The Women's Revolution in WWE took over in 2018, with women main-eventing as many as three of the pay-per views in the calendar year. Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch stood out as the performers of the year, with their characters generating more interest in the women's division than ever before.

We look at five pay-per views which could easily be called the best of 2018, and what makes them special.

#5: Survivor Series 2018

Survivor Series was yet again "Fantasy Warfare become Real"

If you remove the 6-0(1*) win for RAW from the show, Survivor Series was actually a really great PPV. Fans were not happy with Smackdown Live being squashed, but apart from that it was one of the better shows of the year.

The main-event between Daniel Bryan and Brock Lesnar was perfect and a setup Bryan for a proper heel run in the coming weeks. It was a carbon copy of the AJ Styles-Brock Lesnar matchup from 2017 but was enjoyable nonetheless.

Charlotte Flair massacred Ronda Rousey with a kendo stick, which eventually led to the main-event of TLC. Flair's vicious beatdown of Ronda was a gruesome as well as a pleasant sight!

With only six matches on the card, the PPV did a solid job and once again WWE proved quality over quantity. The traditional Survivor Series matchups were decent overall and the final "Big 4" PPV delivered.

