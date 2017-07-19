5 best ROH wrestlers today

Each year the names of the talent may change, but as a result, new names helped make Ring of Honor as successful as it is today.

@TheMarcMadison by Marc Madison Top 5 / Top 10 19 Jul 2017, 15:05 IST

The Villian is among the best talents in the promotion today

Ring of Honor is one of the most prominent promotions in North America, if not the world. During its existence, it has been home to the likes of Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan), CM Punk, Samoa Joe and even current NXT commentator Nigel McGuiness.

Over the course of the last 15 years, Ring of Honor has continued to develop talent and hone characters. They have gone through periods of transition, and those that have come through their doors always speak fondly about their time with the promotion.

Despite undergoing as many changes as it has, Ring of Honor has remained committed to consistently putting on the most engaging and exciting form of wrestling possible. Their partnership with New Japan Pro Wrestling, allowing them to bring in talent from that promotion, has only added to the talent roster that it houses.

Each year the names of the talent may change, but as a result, new names helped make Ring of Honor as successful as it is today. Here are the five best current Ring of Honor stars.

#5 Marty Scurll

As the newest member of Bullet Club, Scurll is a key character in ROH today

He is The Villain. After competing all over the United Kingdom, Marty Scurll has arrived in ROH. During his time there, Scurll has managed to capture the ROH World Television Championship and has been ushered into the Bullet Club as their newest member.

As a result, he has become an integral part of the faction's present and future. When he first joined the group, he debuted with his signature top hat and plague mask, holding an umbrella.

With Nick and Matt Jackson flanking him, Scurll opened the umbrella to reveal the Bullet Club symbol and logo. A systematic beat down of Adam Cole followed. His persona, his in-ring technical prowess, and his ability to match rings styles with everyone he is in the ring with proves just how significant Scurll is not just for Bullet Club, but for Ring of Honor as well.