WWE SummerSlam 2018: 5 Best Roman Reigns Moments In The PPV

Mitch Nickelson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
673   //    14 Aug 2018, 12:20 IST

Enter
Brock Lesnar has taken the Superman Punch at SummerSlam before!

With less than a week to go until another Universal Championship challenge against Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns is currently in a bad way. He took a face full of pepper spray from Paul Heyman, then was physically ravaged by The Beast Incarnate. The Big Dog's outlook is bleak for this Sunday. At a time like this, perhaps it would serve him well to reflect on some of his more positive moments from SummerSlams past.

Reigns has wracked up a list of impressive claims on the second biggest WWE show of the year. He's defeated some of the biggest names in the business, speared a couple of behemoths, and even bloodied a monster. His list of accomplishments is growing, so we'll look back on a few of his finer moments from this event.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news

#5 Bloodying Braun

Enter cap
The Monster Among Men was a bloody mess thanks to these steel steps!

The first moment on this countdown came from SummerSlam 2017. It barely made it on the list, because it's technically a botch. Maybe it shouldn't be celebrated anytime a wrestler legitimately hurts another, but this spot was so memorable because it added an entertaining visual to an already violent match.

Braun Strowman just finished dispatching WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar via repeated destruction with the ringside tables. The medics strapped him to a gurney to receive treatment backstage and the action between the other three competitors in this 4-way match resumed. Roman needed an equalizer against the man who just flipped a announce table onto a former UFC Heavyweight Champion, so he struck Strowman with steel steps.

One of the blows to Braun caught the big man a little too snug on the temple. He wore a smear of blood on the left side of his head throughout the rest of this match, an image the production team made sure to focus on every chance they had.

Mitch Nickelson
ANALYST
Dad, husband, and just old enough to remember being freaked out by Macho Man getting bit in the arm by Jake Roberts' snake.
