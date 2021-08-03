5 best SmackDown sets in WWE history

WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX recently marked the return of live fans to regular WWE programming for the first time since March 2020. The show also marked the return of WWE to regular touring in front of a live audience.

The show featured several major matches, including Roman Reigns and The Usos facing off against Edge and The Mysterios. The show also featured major returns, with former NXT Champion Finn Balor making his return as a main roster competitor.

But SmackDown also featured some aesthetic changes too. The broadcast on FOX featured the debut of a brand new SmackDown set.

There had been rumors and reports of new sets coming in for both RAW and SmackDown with WWE's return to touring. The new set features a giant video wall that also incorporates several augmented reality elements.

With WWE debuting a new set for Friday Night SmackDown, let's take a closer look at the five best WWE SmackDown sets.

#5 WWE SmackDown post-pandemic set (2021 - present)

WWE SmackDown on FOX saw the debut of a new set for the return of a live audience

SmackDown on FOX recently marked WWE's return to full-time touring and the return of live fans to WWE programming.

To celebrate the return of the WWE Universe after 16 months away, WWE made some aesthetic changes to their weekly broadcasts. One such change was the emergence of a new set for Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown.

The new set is largely simplistic and plain when compared to previous versions of the blue brand's sets. The set is centered around a giant video wall/titantron which displays graphics and videos for the crowd in attendance and the viewers watching at home.

"Where the hell have you been?!" 🤣👏



Mr. McMahon is IN THE HOUSE to welcome back the WWE Universe on #SmackDown! @VinceMcMahon pic.twitter.com/BETFgf91AV — WWE (@WWE) July 17, 2021

The set also incorporates WWE's use of augmented reality too. When WWE Superstars make their entrance graphics seemingly appear mid-air, whilst also appearing on the video wall, thanks to WWE's state-of-the-art augmented reality software.

Some fans were underwhelmed by the simplicity of the new SmackDown and RAW set when it debuted several weeks ago. Nevertheless, one can't argue that it does look impressive during live broadcasts.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Greg Bush