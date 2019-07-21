5 best stipulations for Three Stages of Hell match at WWE NXT Takeover Toronto

Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole

It was announced this week that a rarely seen match type will be returning at the upcoming WWE NXT Takeover Toronto event, and will pit Adam Cole vs Johnny Gargano in a Three Stages of Hell bout.

The match was first seen in WWE in 2001, when Triple H faced Stone Cold Steve Austin in what is a modified two out of three falls match.

The Three Stages of Hell match is contested under normal two out of three falls rules, however, the participants in the match get to name the stipulations for each fall. In the case of Adam Cole vs Johnny Gargano, NXT GM William Regal announced Gargano will get to name the stipulation for the first fall, Cole will get to name the stipulation for the second fall, and should a third fall be needed, William Regal himself will pick the stipulation.

Let's take a look at the 5 best possible stipulations which could be added to what is sure to be an instant classic Takeover match.

#5 Singles Match

Adam Cole

If history is any indication, then it's very likely the first fall of the match will be a normal singles match, as was the case when Triple H faced Steve Austin in the very first Three Stages of Hell bout.

The idea of a normal singles match might seem rather bland, but it allows the competitors to build anticipation for the coming stipulations, which will progressively get more extreme. And despite the third fall not being guaranteed, we all know it will take place.

Plus, with Johnny Gargano fearing interference from The Undisputed Era in the match, he would be wise to pick normal singles match rules as the disqualification of Adam Cole would result in Gargano picking up the win in the first fall, giving Gargano the early advantage in the Title match.

But if the singles match is not good enough for Gargano, he could be insanely brave and pick an Iron Match man to kick things off.

