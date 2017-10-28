5 Best stories from Wrestler's Court

All rise, court is now in session.

@pratyayghSK by Pratyay Ghosh Top 5 / Top 10 28 Oct 2017, 12:13 IST

The best stories from Wrestler's Court

he legend of Wrestler’s Court has been heard of by many a wrestling fan. Essentially an ad hoc justice system to maintain order behind the scenes, Wrestler’s Court was presided over by the Undertaker for many years. In his absene, others like Triple H subbed for him while WWE legend JBL often played the role of the prosecution.

The concept was first started by Zeb Coulter, years ago, as a way for the boys to settle their differences backstage. He brought in the concept soon after the murder of Bruiser Brody as Zeb happened to be in the arena when the stabbing took place, not wanting another backstage altercation to ever escalate to that level again.

It acted as a check and balance and no one was above the law. Punishment was usually on the lighter side although some unpopular figures backstage have been on the end of harsher justice. Today we take a look at 5 of the most fascinating stories from Wrestler’s Court.

5: Goldberg didn’t get The Gift of Jericho

Jericho and Golberg weren't always this chill

Goldberg and Chris Jericho’s real-life heat back in the day is well known. It stems from their time in WCW when the young up and comer, Jericho, wanted to work a program with the man they called Goldberg. Goldberg said he would only agree to the program if he beat Jericho quickly but Y2J wasn’t interested and jumped ship to WWE where he has gone on to become a bonafide legend and one of the most popular WWE Superstars of all time.

Goldberg himself move to WWE in 2003 and it was a chance for old wounds to to be opened again. On an episode of RAW, Jericho was in the ring working and Goldberg took this as an opportunity to bad mouth Jericho to Kevin Nash. Needless to say, Y2J didn’t take kindly to this and there was an altercation with Goldberg. By most accounts, Jericho got the better of it and he put Goldberg in a front facelock before the two were separated.

Goldberg then took Jericho to wrestler’s court but the judge, Triple H, ruled against him. As a punishment, Goldberg was forced to admit that Jericho was the better wrestlers.