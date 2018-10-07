×
5 Best The Undertaker vs. Triple H Matches

David Cullen
Top 5 / Top 10
07 Oct 2018, 08:00 IST

Phenomenal chemistry

Triple H and The Undertaker have had more than a dozen televised matches, from WWE RAW, Smackdown, pay-per-views, WrestleMania and even Shotgun Saturday Night, with the most recent and final occurring on the WWE Network special from Melbourne, Australia in October 2018.

There is no doubt that the majority of times that these two all time greats have fought, we have gotten a match of the year worthy contender, sometimes even the match of the year. They have an incredible chemistry that you won't find in many superstar parings and have provided us with some phenomenal moments and collisions.

As it seems we have now had the final Undertaker vs. Triple H one-on-one match, lets take a look at the top five best matches they ever had one-on-one.


#5 Triple H vs. The Undertaker - Smackdown October 24, 2008

A great encounter on free TV

There was no real build up to this match and there had been no feud between Triple H and The Undertaker either. Taker was feuding with the Big Show and Smackdown General Manager Vickie Guerrero at the time, while Triple H was WWE Champion and feuding with fellow babyface Jeff Hardy over the top prize.

The match between them was put together simply to soften Taker for his upcoming Last Man Standing match with the Big Show at Cyber Sunday just two days later. Never the less, rather than phoning it in right before both men's big matches at Cyber Sunday, Triple H and The Undertake put on a clinic.

The two went back and forth all match with several high risk moves and a dozen near falls. Just as it seemed Taker may be about to take it home, the Big Show interrupted giving the Deadman the disqualification victory. A crummy ending but a thrilling affair.



