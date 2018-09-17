Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Best Triple H vs The Undertaker Matches

Paul Benson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
226   //    17 Sep 2018, 23:31 IST

The Undertaker and Triple H are set to clash for the final time

Triple H and The Undertaker, two of the biggest superstars in WWE and wrestling history are scheduled to clash for what is purported to be the final time at Super-Show Down in Melbourne, Australia on October 6, 2018..

The announced clash came out of nowhere but WWE have done an excellent job in the weeks since to sufficiently hype the match and ensure the WWE universe are excited about the two legends colliding once more.

It is difficult to see how the 53 year old Undertaker and the 49 year old Triple H can hope to surpass the quality of some of their previous encounters and better the excellent storyline which proceeded their "End of an Era" clash at Wrestlemania 28 in 2012 which was previously believed to be the final match of their feud.

The hype for the match intensified on the September 3rd episode of Raw, when Triple H's buddy, Shawn Michaels appeared to give his prediction on the outcome of the bout. 

Michaels inevitably predicted that his friend would with the match, which drew the ire of the Undertaker who made a rare appearance to confront him.

Undertaker mocked Michaels for adhering to his retirement vow which he said had less to do with respect and more to do with cowardice at the prospect of facing the "Phenom" once more.

The segment was one of the best on WWE television all year as it perfectly weaved almost a decade of storytelling into the current storyline.

That set up Triple H's promo on the match on the following week's episode which although it couldn't come close to the Michaels-Undertaker segment, was an intense promo nonetheless.

The hype is simmering nicely which means it's the perfect time to revisit the two legend's most memorable previous contests with each other.

#5 King of the Ring 2002 (June 23, 2002) - WWE Undisputed Championship

Triple 
Triple H challenged Undertaker for the Undisputed Championship

The Undertaker had won the Undisputed Championship from Hulk Hogan the previous month at Judgment Day. Hogan had beaten Triple H for the same title the month before after Undertaker had interfered.

Triple H was out for revenge and the Undisputed Championship once again.

In a back and forth match, Undertaker managed to the hit the Last Ride on "The Game" for a terrific near fall. 

At that moment, The Rock interfered taking out Undertaker with a Rock Bottom but the referee was down and couldn't deliver the count. A low blow to Triple H and a three count later and Undertaker had successfully defended his title.

1 / 5 NEXT
The Undertaker Triple H WWE Super Show Down 2018
Paul Benson
ANALYST
I am a trained journalist with a BA Hons degree from UCLAN. I have a passion for the medium and currently produce content for a number of websites. I predominantly write about Football, Wrestling and MMA. Should you wish to read more of my content, then click the "follow" button and you will be notified every time I post a new article to the site.
