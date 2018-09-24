5 Best Undertaker vs Triple H matches

A Nostalgia Trip back to the Golden Days.

In what is being billed as a Last Time Ever Match, Undertaker will once again lock horns inside the WWE ring with his longtime rival and WWE COO Triple H when WWE travel Down Under for their MCG Special named Super Showdown.

While it clearly doesn't make any sense to have these two face each other off again, six years after their last encounter, WWE is supposedly going all out by promoting this as the marquee match for the show at Melbourne.

Two of the most prominent names in the history of professional wrestling, The Undertaker and Triple H are no strangers to each other, having faced each other and beside each other, in some of the all-time classic matches for a better part of the last two decades.

Even though both of them are way past their prime, the build to this match has taken all wrestling fans to a nostalgia trip to the golden days.

Whether or not this match will deliver, only time will tell. Till then, here is a nostalgic recall to the five best one-on-one matches between The Phenom and The Game.

#5 Singles Match (Insurrextion 2002)

This was one of those rare instances where The Undertaker was a hated villain and Triple H was a beloved fan favourite. With Taker in the midst of his Big Evil persona in early 2002, he was easily the biggest heel in the entire WWE.

After costing Triple H his Undisputed Title by interfering in his match against Hulk Hogan at Backlash 2002, he began a feud with The Game that had the two fight each other in two pay per view clashes.

While their second clash at King of the Ring 2002 for Undertaker's Undisputed Title was a boring and disappointing affair, their first clash, which happened merely a month before the second, is an underrated classic.

As the main event of the UK-exclusive Insurrextion event, the two fought a hard-hitting contest in front of a vocal London crowd.

There was not a single dull moment in this 13-minute clash. Both the in-ring veterans had to improvise the match after the top rope was loosened up after an Irish Whip to the Big Evil.

The closing moments of the match were full of drama, with both superstars either reversing or kicking out of their opponents finishers. However, it was Triple H who was the last man standing as he successfully countered a Snake Eye into a pedigree for a memorable win.

