5 best ways to book Enzo Amore

A few options to save Enzo's WWE career.

@WWEBNRL by Brandon Lasher Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jul 2017, 11:49 IST

Can Enzo's career be saved?

Poor Enzo Amore. He talks a good game but when push comes to shove, he will lose. Whether it is trying to have an affair with another man’s wife, taking a beating in all tag matches or getting squashed at Great Balls of Fire by your former tag partner, it has been a rough couple of months for Enzo.

It is clear the WWE has big plans for his former tag partner, Big Cass. Cass has the size, in-ring skill and promo ability to be a successful long-term player on the main roster. Where does that leave his former friend Enzo?

He certainly can talk a great game but his in-ring work leaves a lot to be desired. Add in the fact that he's booked like a total loser for nearly a year, it is tough to see what the future plans are for Enzo Amore going forward.

So what can WWE do with this tough talking underdog? Here's the list of the five best ways to book Enzo Amore in his post-tag team career:

#5 Send Him Back to NXT

Can NXT make Enzo great again?

Once upon a time, I had the honour of attending the first real NXT show outside of Florida, in San Jose in March 2015. It was an amazing night filled with many memorable moments.

That NXT crowd loved a lot of things but they loved nothing more than the entrance of Enzo and Big Cass. It was so loud that I couldn’t even hear Enzo’s signature opening speech. That was always the case, Enzo was beloved in NXT. He could be again.

One of Enzo’s biggest issues right now is his in-ring ability needs a lot of work. It is difficult to improve your in-ring ability on the main roster when you are on the road four days a week. It would then make sense to send Enzo back home to NXT.

It is a real win win for Enzo and the WWE. He gets to improve his wrestling ability at the Performance Center, teach the younger stars his amazing mic skills and give NXT a popular face to help carry the brand for a while.

NXT has had main event wrestlers like Emma and Tyson Kidd reinvent their careers. Why not Enzo as well?