5 best WrestleMania set designs of all time

WWE WrestleMania 37 is rapidly approaching with just a few days to go before the showcase of immortals is once again upon us. In addition to the matches and memorable moments that WrestleMania offers, many fans are already anticipating what stage and set WWE will present this year for the grandest stage of them all.

As WWE's biggest show of the year inside of a stadium, WrestleMania is usually accompanied by an extravagant and larger than life stage and set combination.

This year, WrestleMania 37 emanates from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Reports have already started to emerge of WWE constructing the WrestleMania 37 set.

But which WrestleMania stage and set combination is the best in WWE history? Let's take a closer look at the five best WWE WrestleMania set designs of all time.

#5 WrestleMania XXIV

WrestleMania 24 emanated from the Florida Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

WrestleMania XXIV took place on March 30, 2008. The showcase of the immortals emanated from the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida with 74,635 members of the WWE Universe in attendance.

The set for WrestleMania XXIV featured a large hotel-like structure with several large video screens complete for WWE Superstars' entrances. WrestleMania XXIV was the second WrestleMania in WWE history to take place completely outside. This meant that WWE also erected a steel rig with a tarpaulin attached to cover the ring in the event of adverse weather such as rain, ensuring that the ring wouldn't get wet.

Advertisement

WrestleMania XXIV is perhaps best remembered for featuring the final match of Ric Flair's WWE career before his retirement. The Nature Boy was defeated by Shawn Michaels in a "career threatening match," ending the historic in-ring career of the 16-time World Heavyweight Champion.

WrestleMania XXIV also saw featured matches such as Randy Orton defeating Triple H and John Cena in a triple threat match for the WWE Championship and The Undertaker defeating Edge in the main event to become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion and maintain his undefeated streak.

1 / 5 NEXT