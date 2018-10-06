5 Best Wrestling Matches of 2007

Alex Podgorski FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 608 // 06 Oct 2018, 09:19 IST

2007 witnessed what many call the greatest match in RAW history...

2007 was one of the most difficult years ever for pro wrestling. It started off good, but by the end of June, it became a dark time indeed. This was because Chris Benoit killed his family before committing suicide. These events sent shockwaves throughout the wrestling world, and its impact is still felt to this day.

For some people, it was doubly depressing to learn of these events. Not only were his actions as a person horrifying, but Benoit was a wrestler was a hero and symbol of greatness for many people. Just look at his crowning achievement only three years prior at WrestleMania XX.

Or better yet, look back at previous entries in this series, as Benoit had been having MOTY contenders as far back as 1994.

But Benoit wasn’t the only wrestler to have a big impact on the wrestling world that year. Many others left their mark as well (and most of them were in a good way). In ROH, stars like Bryan Danielson and Samoa Joe were tearing it up with their incredible skills like they had been in previous years.

In WWE, meanwhile, we saw the continuation of a trend that had started in 2006, whereby a wrestler once known for average-at-best matches was becoming the real show-stealer.

So which matches were the best of the best in 2007? Read on…

5. Batista vs. The Undertaker - WrestleMania 23

In 2007, despite being over forty years old and incredibly broken down, the Undertaker was continuing his in-ring renaissance. He was having great matches with everyone, including Batista, of all people. What makes this so surprising is that there has been ample evidence showing that the Undertaker almost always meshed poorly with big men not named Kane.Remember that line about a wrestler with previously-average matches stealing the show? That’s the Undertaker.

But that was not the case with Batista. Undertaker seemed to have perfect chemistry with ‘the Animal’, which led to a series of fantastic matches. That series began at WrestleMania 23, in a match widely praised as the one that stole the show.

Batista and Undertaker had a brutal big man fight, with lots of crazy sequences that brought over 70,000 to their feet. That action was complemented by a very animated crowd that booed Batista viciously, as they clearly didn’t want to see the Streak end at Batista’s hands.

Whether it was ‘Taker’s epic suicide dive, the powerslam into the announce table, or the drama of so many believable near-falls, this match was simply outstanding. Luckily, this wouldn’t be the last time these two men would clash, as they had several more matches that led to their rivalry winning Feud of the Year by the Wrestling Observer.

