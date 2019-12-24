5 Best male WWE Superstars of 2019

Rollins and The Fiend

The new year is approaching fast, as we are just a few days away from 2020. With a new year, it will be the start of a new decade as well, and WWE will be looking forward to building some new stars in the new decade.

2019 was certainly a memorable year for WWE. A lot of positive changes happened this year. The women's revolution took a step further at WrestleMania 35, where a triple threat match for both Women's Championships closed the Showcase of Immortals. New Women's Tag Team Titles were introduced in February, while SmackDown found a new home on FOX. NXT, the developmental brand, also moved to USA Network, going head to head to with WWE's new rival, AEW.

Several male and female Superstars climbed to the top of the ladder this year. In this article, we take a look at the five best male Superstars of the year.

#5 Kofi Kingston

Kofi Kingston as the WWE Champion

Arguably Kofi Kingston has had his best year in WWE thus far, winning the WWE Championship for the first time since joining the company eleven years ago. The New Day member enjoyed a dream run for six months, which began at the Grandest Stage of Them All, where he won the coveted title beating Daniel Bryan.

KofiMania commenced earlier this year at Elimination Chamber, as Kingston replaced an injured Mustafa Ali in the Elimination Chamber match for Bryan's tite. With an impressive performance inside the steel structure, Kingston gained momentum, getting huge support from a myriad of fans even though he fell short of becoming champion. Kingston eventually defeated Daniel Bryan to become the WWE Champion at WrestleMania 35.

Keeping the title around his waist for six months, Kingston was certainly a fighting champion, defending the belt against several different opponents. However, the epoch-making title reign came to an end on the FOX debut of SmackDown, where he lost to Brock Lesnar. Kingston, however, is currently one half of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, and he will end the year on a high note.

