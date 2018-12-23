5 of the best WWE moments of 2018

The Man

2018 is coming to a close and even though the year had some bads and most of the bookings made by WWE made us shake our heads, it has managed to create some spectacular moments this year. Between Asuka standing tall after winning the inaugural Royal Rumble and Asuka standing tall with the Smackdown LIVE women's championship at WWE TLC 2018, there have been some beautiful moments produced by the largest pro wrestling company in the world.

So without further adieu, let us start.

#5. Daniel Bryan's return to in-ring action.

Say whatever you want about Daniel Bryan, but you cannot deny the fact that Daniel Bryan's return to in-ring action was nothing short of a miracle. Although he had been cleared by most doctors around the United States of America, Bryan was refused a return to a WWE ring. Thus he was forced to subside to the role of Smackdown LIVE's general manager - to rival the popularity of RAW's general manager Mick Foley, in storyline terms.

However, the leader of the YES movement never gave up training and stayed fit for a possible in-ring return - either in WWE or in a smaller promotion once his contract with WWE expired. Since his contract was rumored to expire in the summer of 2018, fans speculated Bryan not to re-sign with the company and appear at ALL IN - an independent PPV 2018.

But on March 20th, every rumor was put to rest when WWE finally cleared the American Dragon to compete in WWE. On the next episode of Smackdown LIVE, Bryan entered the arena to a humongous pop.

Even though Bryan is currently not working any high-risk matches at the moment, he is the reigning WWE champion. His still produces quality matches and is the top heel of the blue brand.

