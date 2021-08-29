5 best WWE pay-per-view concepts

WWE has featured some of the most unique pay-per-view concepts throughout its history as a promotion.

As an industry leader, WWE has converted match types into full-blown pay-per-view concepts and turned stipulations into themed pay-per-views.

While some have criticized WWE's over-insistence on themed pay-per-view events, a good pay-per-view concept gives the viewer a wide variety of match types and can successfully tell an entertaining story through a diverse match card.

Of course, not every pay-per-view concept can be a home run. WWE has experimented with its fair share of unique ideas in recent years. However, the company still boasts some of the most remarkable and most unique concepts in professional wrestling history.

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at the five best WWE pay-per-view concepts.

#5 WWE Elimination Chamber

The Elimination Chamber match made its debut as the main event of the 2002 Survivor Series pay-per-view.

This multi-person match sees two people start the match inside the hellacious structure, and four people are locked in pods that are opened after a 5-minute interval—the last person standing walks out the victor. The inaugural match saw Shawn Michaels last eliminate Triple H to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship for the final time in his career.

Since then, the match has evolved into a pay-per-view event all of its own. Usually featuring several Elimination Chamber matches, the event is traditionally one of the final stops on the road to WrestleMania.

The Chamber itself has also evolved in recent years. The original structure was made entirely of steel and chain, leaving little room for WWE Superstars not to walk out of the match with injury.

In 2017, the Elimination Chamber was modified to a newer, updated design. This included mats outside the ring and a structure that made it easier for the Elimination Chamber to be hung in various arenas.

