5 best WWE returns of 2022 that stunned the fans so far

One of the best things about WWE is the surprises they give us. Shock wins, defeats and returns have defined the product for a long time, making the product entertaining to watch.

Surprise returns have been the company's USP since its inception. Over the years, there have been some sensational returns that fans have held in high regard. From John Cena's mega return at the 2008 Royal Rumble to The Rock appearing as the host of WrestleMania XXVII, there is no shortage of iconic comebacks.

2022 has seen much of the same, with some unexpected returns lending some much-needed life to the weekly programming. There have been other returns, but these five made the biggest impact in the five months of 2022. Which return do you think was best?

#5. On our list of the best returns WWE has had in 2022: Mustafa Ali

Ali made a surprise return to WWE despite some controversy.

Given the controversy surrounding Mustafa Ali and his public request for a release from WWE, it was surprising that 2022 saw him return to the company. Not only did he make a comeback, but he was positioned as a contender for an upper-midcard title immediately.

Ali interrupted the gloating Miz and United States Champion Theory on RAW to a good pop from the crowd. He wasted little time stating his intentions and mocking the champion and The A-Lister.

Since then, the high-flyer has found himself on the receiving end of attacks by Ciampa, who recently became the newest member of RAW. It will be interesting to see how Ali's new storyline unfolds in the coming weeks.

#4. Ezekiel

After Elias declared himself "dead" in 2021, no one knew when or if he would return. As it turned out, it took months, but the man who emerged on the RAW after WrestleMania 38 turned out to be his younger brother (sorry Kevin Owens).

Ezekiel, as he is now called, returned to WWE without the trademark guitar, beard, or the urge to tell the crowds to shut up. He has since been caught up in a hilarious feud with Owens, who maintains that the new name and look are not fooling him.

#3. Lacey Evans

Evans has returned from her time off

Lacey Evans took time off from WWE during her pregnancy. She returned as a face on the April 8, 2022, episode of SmackDown, where she talked about her life and how she got to where she is today.

Evans' return is welcome as far as WWE is concerned. With her, they have a reliable performer who can slot in seamlessly into the main event or the midcard. Given the injury crisis in WWE's women's division, The Sassy Southern Belle's return is a much-needed boost. She's now been moved to RAW and will reportedly play a heel.

#2. Ronda Rousey

Rousey returned to a thunderous ovation at the Royal Rumble

Ronda Rousey's defeat in the main event of WrestleMania 35 saw her disappear from the company. Nearly three years from the loss, she had still not returned, and fans started to believe they had seen the last of The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

At the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match, Rousey made a shock return at #28 and won the match after eliminating four other women. She chose SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair as her next target, with a match for the title scheduled for WrestleMania 38.

At 'Mania, Flair defeated the former UFC star to retain her championship and ended the latter's undefeated singles streak in WWE. However, Rousey avenged her loss and forced The Queen to submit in an "I Quit" match at WrestleMania Backlash, winning the championship.

#1. Cody Rhodes

Heading into WrestleMania 38, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins didn't know who his opponent would be. All he knew was that Vince McMahon had handpicked someone for him whose identity would be revealed in the ring,

As soon as "Wrestling has more than one royal family" blared over the speakers at AT&T Stadium in Texas, fans erupted in joy and disbelief. Despite all the rumors suggesting it was happening, they were still thrilled to see Cody Rhodes in WWE after six long years away.

Rhodes defeated Rollins at 'Mania and then again at WrestleMania Backlash. He is currently caught up in a bitter rivalry with The Visionary, whom he will probably battle at Hell in a Cell as well. The American Nightmare's WWE return is arguably the best one of 2022, and we can't wait to see what he gets up to in time.

Edited by Angana Roy