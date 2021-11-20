Top 5 WWE Survivor Series Elimination Matches 

Survivor Series is one of WWE's most significant pay-per-view events. The show is remembered for its yearly elimination matches and the debuts of legendary stars such as The Undertaker and The Rock. It was once remembered as the event in which the yearly elimination matches would have stories and meanings behind them. For instance, some of the most memorable elimination matches involved stipulations in which careers would be affected forever.

Currently, the theme for the Survivor Series is all about brand supremacy. From 2016, stars from RAW and SmackDown have collided with one another to prove to the WWE Universe which brand is superior.

Here are the top five Survivor Series Elimination matches in WWE.

#5 Team Cena vs. Team Authority at WWE Survivor Series 2014

Team Cena vs. Team Authority

In 2013-2014, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon took over the WWE, in which they were known as The Authority.

The Authority was a villainous group that included numerous veteran wrestlers such as Randy Orton, Kane, Batista, The New Age Outlaws, and modern stars including Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins.

Throughout The Authority's run, Triple H and Stephanie worked to the best of their ability to have Rollins or Orton as their top stars, instead of other wrestlers such as Reigns, John Cena and Daniel Bryan.

At Survivor Series 2014, both John Cena and The Authority assembled their teams to collide with each other. John Cena allied with Dolph Ziggler, Ryback, Big Show, and Erick Rowan, while Team Authority had Rollins, Kane, Rusev, Mark Henry, and Luke Harper. There was a huge stipulation in the match. If Cena's team were to lose, then all of Cena's partners would have been fired. If The Authority's team lost, then The Authority would be removed from power.

After trades of eliminations, it seemed as if both teams were even, but a huge twist happened, where Big Show turned on his team and knocked out Cena, leaving Ziggler alone.

After Ziggler made a heroic comeback by eliminating Kane and Harper, it was down to between him and Rollins.

Once the WWE Universe saw Ziggler finishing off Rollins, Triple H interfered by delivering a pedigree to Ziggler. It looked like The Authority had victory sealed, but a huge surprise occurred.

WCW legend Sting made his debut in the WWE. Sting would attack Triple H and then pull Ziggler on top of Rollins to give Cena's team the win.

2014 Survivor Series was huge. It marked Sting's WWE arrival and gave Dolph Ziggler an amazing opportunity to shine as the underdog hero.

