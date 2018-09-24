Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 of  the best WWE video games 

Liam Hoofe
Top 5 / Top 10
24 Sep 2018, 14:55 IST

WWE 2K19 is just a few weeks away

Wrestling and video-games go hand in hand. Both feature larger than life characters and unreal action, and both have scores of avid fans who spend hours compulsively watching and playing them.

The WWE has a long history with video games spanning back three decades. Naturally, not all of these games are as good as some of the others, and for every WWF No Mercy, fans have had to put up with a WWE Crush Hour.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

With more and more footage of 2k's WWE 2K19 being released as the game's release date gets closer, let's take a look back at the five best WWE based video games in history.


#5: WWE All Stars


WWE All Stars featured exaggerated versions of WWE superstars past and present

At its core, wrestling is nothing more than a circus attraction. A collection of super-human like characters hitting each other with over the top moves in the name of entertainment. It's big, it's silly, and it's a whole load of fun.

Few video games have managed to tap into that the way WWE All Stars did. The game featured super-size versions of wrestlers who hit ridiculous, gravity-defying and impactful moves on one another. What more could you ask for?

The game's roster was also a who's who of wrestling history, allowing fans to play out various fantasy matches with each other. The whole thing plays out like a modern arcade game.

It's big, it's silly, and it's a whole load of fun, which is exactly what wrestling should be.

Liam Hoofe
Full time traveller and teacher. Loves talking all things wrestling including NJPW, ROH and WWE. Also a contributor to, DailyDDT and Flickering Myth. You can contact me on Twitter- @liamhoofe
The 5 best WWE video games of all time
