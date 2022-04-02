5 Betrayals that can happen at WrestleMania 38

The road to WrestleMania 38 is officially over. It's the biggest two-night WrestleMania that WWE has ever done, with a cumulative attendance of over 120,000-130,000 expected over the course of the weekend.

There are fourteen matches announced as of this writing, and a lot of potential twists and turns could take place. Here are five major betrayals we could see at the grandest stage of them all:

#5. Dominik Mysterio to betray his father at WrestleMania 38?

Dominik and Rey Mysterio are the first father-son duo to win the tag team titles in WWE

In late 2021 and early 2022, rumors emerged that WWE would be proceeding with the break-up storyline of Dominik and Rey Mysterio. 2021 saw them become the first father-son duo in WWE history to win the tag team championships.

Their reign didn't last too long, and The Usos would dethrone them just as the crowds returned and proceeded to become the longest-reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions of all time.

However, Dominik Mysterio's WrestleMania debut will be a big one as he teams up with his father to take on The Miz and Logan Paul in one of the celebrity matches this year.

It will be interesting to see how Logan Paul does in the ring. Given that The Mysterios stood tall on the RAW before WrestleMania 38, it's possible that they could lose at the event. If that happens, we could see Dominik Mysterio betray his father to turn heel and truly kickstart his own journey.

It would finally give Dominik much-needed character progression.

#4. Sasha Banks to betray Naomi?

Sasha Banks and Naomi reunited after six years

Given the prominent role that Sasha Banks has had between 2016 to now, it's sometimes hard to forget that she began her main roster run alongside Naomi (and Tamina).

The trio of Team B.A.D. would eventually split in 2016, with Banks going on to make history as one of the leading women of this generation in WWE. With Charlotte Flair facing Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch facing Bianca Belair, there was no spot for Sasha Banks in any of the singles title matches at WrestleMania 38.

Instead, she reunited with Naomi and they found their way into the women's tag team title match at WrestleMania 38. There is a chance they could win, but it's hard to say at this point.

A Banks heel turn would certainly be a WrestleMania moment, and she could kickstart a non-title feud with Naomi for the next couple of months.

#3. Happy Corbin to finally turn on Madcap Moss?

Happy Corbin has been undefeated ever since the summer of 2021

Happy Corbin has had Madcap Moss by his side during his seven-month-long undefeated streak. While Moss has suffered a loss on numerous occasions, he has been Corbin's personal jester, making poor jokes to make him laugh.

In the last few weeks, Madcap Moss' jokes have been at Happy Corbin's expense, and the latter hasn't laughed at all. Corbin is set to face Drew McIntyre, and The Scottish Warrior is a favorite to end the undefeated run. Moss himself benefited from the alliance by winning the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

If that happens, it could happen after Madcap Moss accidentally costs Happy Corbin at WrestleMania 38. It could be time for the alliance to end and for Moss to go his own way.

#2. Queen Zelina to end her tag team with Carmella?

This could be a tricky one. Carmella and Queen Zelina have been presented as weak heading into WrestleMania 38 despite being the defending champions. Their early momentum as a team in 2021 has faded away, and they find themselves losing more often than not.

Carmella and Zelina lost to Sasha Banks and Naomi on the go-home episode of SmackDown. They could still retain the titles given how badly they've been handled. On the other hand, they could end up breaking up with Queen Zelina having enough of Carmella.

#1. Randy Orton to turn on Riddle?

This is one betrayal that we sincerely hope doesn't happen at WrestleMania 38. It's been nearly a year since the RK-Bro storyline began, and they have been incredible together.

While plans would have originally called for a break-up and match between them, Randy Orton seems to be enjoying the partnership too much to end it.

He could always turn heel by attacking Riddle if they lost at WrestleMania 38, but we hope that this doesn't happen. Hopefully, the duo gets their WrestleMania moment.

