5 Betrayals that could take place at WWE Night of Champions 2025

WWE Night of Champions has had the world talking, thanks to the massive showdowns already announced and most of them yet to be made official. John Cena vs. CM Punk has been made official for the show and is expected to headline the premium live event.

Ad

However, the match might not be able to steal the spotlight. WWE might feature a massive betrayal, which could end up making headlines all around the world and become the moment of the night, leaving the world shocked. Let’s check out a few betrayals that could take place at the upcoming premium live event.

#5. Jey Uso turns on Sami Zayn

WWE failed to hide these secrets - Check them out!

Ad

Trending

Jey Uso’s loss to Gunther on RAW has clearly left him frustrated and disappointed. Uso is seemingly set to be off the Night of Champions card, which could be a big blow for his character.

While Uso’s future on the red brand is still in question, him turning heel could be the best way to move forward. A potential attack on Sami Zayn at Night of Champions could end up being the best way for Uso to set up his SummerSlam feud and get back on top right after losing the title.

Ad

#4. John Cena turns face and betrays WWE's Final Boss in the process

John Cena’s alignment with The Rock has not paid off quite well, because of the Final Boss’ absence since then. There have been quite a few moments where Cena has seemingly felt that he has been doing wrong, and at Night of Champions, Cena could finally embrace the fans again by turning his back on The Final Boss.

Ad

This would re-establish Cena as the biggest babyface in the industry, possibly marking the final character change in his career before he retires. This could potentially add the possibility of a potential match between The Rock and John Cena, which could also be the final match of the Franchise Player’s career.

#3. Finn Balor gets betrayed by Dominik Mysterio

Cracks have been deepening in The Judgment Day, and Finn Balor might be ready to break free. Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor have not been on the same page for months now, and fans speculate that both men will have a match for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE SummerSlam.

Ad

For that to happen, Night of Champions might be the best place for Mysterio to betray Balor and kick him out of the Judgment Day, turning him into a babyface to lead to the storyline.

#2. Brie Bella betrays Nikki Bella

Ad

Rumors of Brie Bella returning to the ring have been making the rounds on the internet lately, specifically with WWE Evolution II looming. Nikki Bella has already teased her own return, and Night of Champions could be a turning point in the story.

With both women possibly returning to action, fans expect a tag team saga for the Hall of Famers. However, Brie Bella could rather shock the world and betray her twin sister, setting up a singles feud between the two women, possibly culminating at WWE Evolution II.

Ad

#1. Randy Orton turns on Cody Rhodes in the finals of KOTR

Cody Rhodes is a strong favorite to win the King of the Ring tournament, but he may not leave Saudi Arabia with a crown. Rhodes has been enhancing his babyface run lately, thanks to the numerous betrayals that he has been facing over the past year.

Randy Orton might be the next in line to betray the American Nightmare, which could end up costing the latter the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament and finally turning Orton heel for a potential showdown between them at WWE SummerSlam. With a lot of possibilities open, it would be interesting to see what WWE has in store for the premium live event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More

Mick Foley to retire in AEW? More details HERE!