5 Crazy betrayals WWE could book at WrestleMania 37 

WrestleMania 37 will be the official reopening of WWE's gates to fans, who will pack into the Raymond James Stadium over two glorious nights to witness their favorite stars in action.

To make sure that fans cherish WrestleMania 37 as much as they can, WWE may just fill the card with many dramatic moments. Here are some of the twists and turns we could potentially see during the broadcast.

Be sure to leave a comment and let us know which of these betrayals you'd like WWE to book. Do you think that one or more of these surprises will make WrestleMania 37 special?

#5 Bobby Lashley turns on MVP after losing the WWE Championship during his WrestleMania 37 match

Congratulations — Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) March 2, 2021

The way The Hurt Business split up on RAW may be a sign that Vince McMahon wants Bobby Lashley to drop all the excess baggage around him. WWE may just want Drew McIntyre to capture the WWE Championship from Lashley in front of an arena filled with fans. When the Scotsman succeeds in dethroning Bobby Lashley, the former CEO of The Hurt Business could put the hurt on MVP, effectively ending the faction for good.

Glasgow, this is amazing!



Sorry y’all went through all this work just to watch me win at #WrestleMania😂@btsportwwe pic.twitter.com/QMgXRlrHJ0 — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) April 1, 2021

Maybe someone else will then step up to offer their managerial services to Bobby Lashley. Paul Heyman would be ideal for a role of this nature, following WrestleMania 37. This could be the setup for a Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match for SummerSlam or even further down the line.

It wasn't the best move from WWE to end The Hurt Business in the manner that they did. Similarly, this may not creatively be the best move either. But Vince McMahon and WWE may have big plans for Bobby Lashley that do not involve MVP in any capacity at all.

