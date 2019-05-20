5 Better opponents for Roman Reigns at Money In The Bank 2019

Many better matches for Reigns at the event.

Everyone knows that Roman Reigns is WWE's biggest star at the moment. I mean do you need more evidence than WWE using Reigns on both Raw and Smackdown Live at the same time even though he is exclusive to one of those brands?

While it is great that WWE is using Reigns in all the roles they can, overusing him has probably put his career at risk for something he is all too familiar with, and that is the dreaded boos from the crowd.

WWE is at a stage where they don't really have the best creative team in the world to come up with great narratives 24/7, so, by booking Reigns for Raw and Smackdown Live on a weekly basis will expose him more than the dirt sheets spoil WWE's plans, but that can be prevented if the company just afford him the best booking possible.

However, with the rating crisis hovering over Vince McMahon's head like a dark cloud, you can't really expect the chairman to come up with some truly groundbreaking booking, which means we are left with matches like Reigns vs Elias at Money in the Bank.

While most of you don't really see a problem with this type of matchup, as Elias isn't a jobber by any standards, but for a pay-per-view that will determine whether WWE overcome the rating crisis or fall further in a hole, it seems the company is not that bothered by their booking of this show.

So, for the sake of the what if scenario, let's us go through better options for Reigns' opponents at the event.

#1 Buddy Time

A star on the rise.

Buddy Murphy has been 205 Live's best-kept secret for a very long time now, and for those who think that is just a catchphrase for a corny t-shirt, you are mistaken, as Buddy has really been the backbone of the cruiserweight division ever since he stepped foot on the brand.

From putting on matches that one would only dream of to gaining respect as the cruiserweight champion, Murphy is a prospect that can't be ignored as a future champion in the WWE. Now many fans understand that Reigns is not the best option for a superstar's first feud on the main roster, as he is clearly overpowered by the company in all his matches, but the recognition one gets from working with Reigns is undeniable.

The reason for that is the man's star power can be a driving force to help any star gain some popularity over a period of time, Murphy vs Reigns would be a match that could steal the show at Money in the Bank, moreover, it would make sense narratively if Shane McMahon employed Murphy as his right-hand man in this entire feud with Reign, and then who knows how far WWE could take the blue-chip star.

