5 Better opponents for Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber than Goldberg

Goldberg made his return to WWE last night on SmackDown and challenged Roman Reigns to a Universal Championship match at Elimination Chamber.

Goldberg's last WWE match came in Saudi Arabia back in October when he was able to defeat Bobby Lashley to end their feud.

The former Universal Champion hasn't been seen on WWE TV in almost four months but has somehow been able to push himself to the front of the line for a title shot.

There are many other superstars who have a better claim to a match against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber, who are full-time stars more deserving of the match.

#5. Montez Ford would be a better opponent for Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber than Goldberg

Montez Ford has been a tag team competitor on the main roster over the past few years alongside Angelo Dawkins. However, at The Royal Rumble he showed that he could be a genuine singles contender.

Ford recently opened up to Booker T about the fact that he wanted to be WWE Champion and that it's still a dream of his, despite being part of The Street Profits at present.

"But I will say, on other hand, [being WWE Champion] has been a dream as a little kid. My mom still sends me photos, all the time, of me holding up my own WWE Championship and even me having my hand out in front of my face. My little mini dream. But it's always a dream to be a World Champion, and I don't think that ever goes away. I feel like all the guys and everyone that's here, if you're not trying to be the guy then — obviously you want to make money, that's the main thing, but you always want to the man, too" H/T Fightful.

Ford famously battled Roman Reigns on SmackDown back in September in a match that turned people's heads. Since Reigns had no one else to challenge him at Elimination Chamber, Ford could have been a worthy opponent in the Middle East.

