5 better stipulations for Johnny Gargano vs Tommaso Ciampa at NXT Takeover: Chicago

WWE has so many suitable stipulations that they could have used on this match.

Ciampa and Gargano will collide in a Street Fight in Chicago

It's hard to believe that it was NXT Takeover: Chicago last year when Tommaso Ciampa attacked his long-time friend Johnny Gargano after they failed to defeat Authors of Pain to regain their NXT Tag Team Championships.

A knee injury forced Ciampa onto the sidelines for almost a year before he resurfaced after Gargano lost his NXT Championship match back in January.

In recent months, The Sicilian Psychopath has cost Gargano his place on the NXT roster and has even been defeated by his former friend in an unsanctioned match, but this still didn't settle the animosity between them.

A street fight has been made official by the NXT General Manager William Regal, but how can a street fight be bigger than the unsanctioned match they already had? WWE has a number of fantastic match stipulations at their disposal, and here are just five that the company could have instead.

#5 "I Quit" Match

An I Quit match would have added a fantastic swerve

Gargano already proved that he has what it takes to defeat his longtime friend and so far he has won both matches that the former tag team partners have had in NXT, dating back to the Cruiserweight Classic in 2016.

Both of these men now have a personal problem with the other and the only way to settle this is to have the other person humiliated enough that they don't want to continue the feud.

The "I Quit" match stipulation has always been one of the most brutal in WWE and it ensures that the other person has to say the words I Quit to his opponent before the match can end.

With the issues between these two former housemates now at boiling point, this would have been the perfect way to decide who the alpha was and allow both men to then move forward.

The great thing about an "I Quit" match as well is that Ciampa could use Candice LeRae to make Gargano quit, which would then lead to a final blowoff match between the two men in future.