×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Big Matches That Didn't Happen The Way WWE Planned

Ishaan sharma
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.43K   //    08 Jan 2019, 01:13 IST

John Cena and Batista
John Cena and Batista

Many times matches went off script in the WWE. Sometimes, this happened intentionally but in some cases, this happened as a mistake. Going against the script is not what we often see in the WWE but sometimes this could change a match completely.

Botches do happen and it happens often in the WWE. But it is something that a wrestler cannot hide with the fans. However, sometimes they try to end a match in a different way than how it was initially planned.

This has happened several times in the WWE. Some of these incidents are new but some of them happened a couple of years before. Let’s dive in.

#5 AJ Styles’ embarrassing moment (TLC 2016, WWE Championship match)

Styles split his trousers
Styles split his trousers

AJ Styles, the former WWE Champion, faced Dean Ambrose at the main event of TLC 2016. This match was for the WWE Title and while both wrestlers put out a great match, Styles’ pants accidentally got split which definitely embarrassed him in front of thousands of fans.

WWE could not do anything cover this incident as the cameras were everywhere and it was impossible for them to hide this from the television.

Even though it was an embarrassing moment for Styles, the WWE brought this incident on live television when Styles joked about it but since then, they never mentioned it again. There’s no doubt that this match was great in terms of wrestling but this incident changed the way this match was supposed to end.

Styles defeated Ambrose in the match and retained the WWE Championship but still, fans were talking about the incident instead of his victory. I personally don’t think it was an issue for the WWE as Styles is a great wrestler and fans don’t care about these embarrassing botches because all they want is a great match, which he provided.


1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Ronda Rousey Becky Lynch
Ishaan sharma
ANALYST
No Bio.
5 Things that must happen in WWE this January
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Two big Survivor Series matches for Shawn...
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest WWE Matches That Are Rumored To Happen Soon
RELATED STORY
10 Biggest WWE rivalries that are destined to happen in 2019
RELATED STORY
5 Twists that can happen on WWE RAW tonight
RELATED STORY
Top 5 WWE PPV events of 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Worst WWE Matches of 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Surprises That Could Happen On The RAW Before Evolution
RELATED STORY
7 Best women's matches in WWE history
RELATED STORY
5 Best Nia Jax Matches
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us