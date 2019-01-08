5 Big Matches That Didn't Happen The Way WWE Planned

John Cena and Batista

Many times matches went off script in the WWE. Sometimes, this happened intentionally but in some cases, this happened as a mistake. Going against the script is not what we often see in the WWE but sometimes this could change a match completely.

Botches do happen and it happens often in the WWE. But it is something that a wrestler cannot hide with the fans. However, sometimes they try to end a match in a different way than how it was initially planned.

This has happened several times in the WWE. Some of these incidents are new but some of them happened a couple of years before. Let’s dive in.

#5 AJ Styles’ embarrassing moment (TLC 2016, WWE Championship match)

Styles split his trousers

AJ Styles, the former WWE Champion, faced Dean Ambrose at the main event of TLC 2016. This match was for the WWE Title and while both wrestlers put out a great match, Styles’ pants accidentally got split which definitely embarrassed him in front of thousands of fans.

WWE could not do anything cover this incident as the cameras were everywhere and it was impossible for them to hide this from the television.

Even though it was an embarrassing moment for Styles, the WWE brought this incident on live television when Styles joked about it but since then, they never mentioned it again. There’s no doubt that this match was great in terms of wrestling but this incident changed the way this match was supposed to end.

Styles defeated Ambrose in the match and retained the WWE Championship but still, fans were talking about the incident instead of his victory. I personally don’t think it was an issue for the WWE as Styles is a great wrestler and fans don’t care about these embarrassing botches because all they want is a great match, which he provided.

