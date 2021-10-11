5 Big-money WWE matches that could headline WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania 38 is just over six months away, and plans will soon be in action for WWE's biggest show of the coming year.

WrestleMania 38 will emanate live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It has heavily been rumored to be the year that The Undertaker finally takes his place in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Every year, WWE makes sure that WrestleMania week is the biggest, and 2022 will be no different. The WrestleMania main event spot could be split into two again if the company decides to keep WrestleMania as a two-night event.

Several matches have been rumored to be the main event at WrestleMania 38. Here are five that could headline the show.

#5. Brock Lesnar vs. Big E – WWE Championship

Big E recently reached the top of the mountain when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to become WWE Champion.

The New Day member was recently officially drafted over to RAW, but his feud with Bobby Lashley appears to have come to an end. Moving forward, Big E is set to take on Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel.

Brock Lesnar is expected to take a break from WWE until Royal Rumble where he could then start a feud with Big E. At present, there aren't any heel superstars who can match Big E's hype as a face, except for Lesnar.

Big E could spend the next six months taking on all challengers before facing Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38. If this is one of Lesnar's last matches in WWE, he could put Big E over.

This could be a main event-level match given how popular Big E is not only with the WWE Universe but also within the company.

