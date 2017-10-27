5 big name wrestlers WWE could sign in 2018

WWE is on the lookout to sign top talent from outside the promotion.

by Ian Carey

Pro wrestling is increasing in popularity at a rapid pace outside of the United States. This trend is forcing the world's largest sports entertainment company to change their approach and will lead to more wrestlers with international reputation ending up in the company soon.

By the time WrestleMania 34 is over, many of the names on this list will have already made their WWE debuts. Some of them could even be part of WrestleMania 35's main event.

It's an exciting time for wrestling fans. Promotions such as New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor are growing while WWE's sports entertainment is changing. WWE doesn't want to lose any more fans to the more traditional wrestling content other organisations are now presenting. As a result, WWE will be busy on the free agent market before the end of 2018.

Here are five popular wrestlers who could be WWE bound in 2018:

#5 Ricochet

The latest rumours suggest that the high-flying Ricochet is headed to WWE in January. This would be just in time for Royal Rumble.

Ricochet has earned a reputation for himself in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and other fans will know him as Prince Puma from Lucha Underground. He can do things that arguably no other high-flyer in wrestling can do.

Coming along with Ricochet might be second generation wrestler, Tessa Blanchard, with whom Ricochet is in a relationship with. Blanchard is the daughter of the original four Horseman, Tully Blanchard, which might create an interesting dynamic with Ric Flair's daughter, Charlotte.