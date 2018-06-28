Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 big questions for Vince McMahon

Harry Kettle
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10

The main man
The main man

While there have been many influential figures throughout the history of professional wrestling, nobody quite compares to Vince McMahon. He's been the catalyst behind the rise of so many new traits in the industry that have developed over the years, and while you may not agree with every single thing he does on screen, the guy has done more than enough to earn the respect of the WWE Universe.

Since Vince first broke into the business, he's done a plethora of things that have opened the door for a parade of questions from fans around the world. Some of them have been answered over time but most of them haven't been, and while that may not be all too surprising, we're still determined to find out the truth.

Speaking of which, that's the one rule that we're going to be putting in place for this fantasy idea of ours: McMahon has to be completely honest with us.

One day we'd love to think that Vince will take part in a one-hour sit-down interview with a member of the media if only to see what he'd come out with. But in reality, we'll probably never be satisfied with how much we do or don't know about the man and the way he conducts his business.

That's not to say we aren't incredibly grateful for everything that he's done for us as fans, because we are, but it's Vince McMahon! How can you not be intrigued by him? He built something from the ground up and created a multi-billion dollar product, which is something that doesn't happen every day. He's a fascinating individual, and unsurprisingly, you'll notice that the entries we are about to talk about involve some of the biggest names and superstars in WWE history.

So with all of that being said, here are five big questions that we have for Vince McMahon.

#1 What happened in Cleveland?

There are two sides to every story
There are two sides to every story

Four and a half years ago, CM Punk walked out of WWE after years upon years of built-up frustration came out in the form of one big showdown in Cleveland. The former WWE champion ran down all of the things that were said between himself, Vince McMahon and Triple H on that night, but as is the case with everything in life, there are two sides to every story.

While Vince has never publically denied anything that Punk said, that doesn't mean there's not more to the story. The two supposedly had a close relationship throughout his time with WWE, which makes us think that the meeting in question had more layers to it than we originally thought. There's no guarantee of this, obviously, but we still want to hear about the juicy details.

Page 1 of 5 Next
Wrestlemania 34 Triple H Vince McMahon
Interview: Nita Strauss talks about meeting Big Show,...
RELATED STORY
5 ways Vince McMahon can show up at WrestleMania 34
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Triple H narrates Vince McMahon-motorcycle story
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Triple H comments on Vince McMahon bringing...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Pitting Roman Reigns in a feud against Vince...
RELATED STORY
5 crazy backstage stories about Triple H: Part 2
RELATED STORY
5 potential partners for Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 34 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Chris Jericho comments on why Vince McMahon...
RELATED STORY
Did Vince McMahon Bury Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania?
RELATED STORY
5 unanswered questions ahead of WrestleMania 34
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us