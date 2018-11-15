5 reasons why Vince McMahon wants Becky Lynch to headline WrestleMania 35

The Man has earned her spot in the main event

A significant reason why legions of WWE fans are idolizing Becky Lynch is the incredible attitude and aggression she is bringing back to professional wrestling.

WWE finally has a female competitor that is running circles around the women's division and is also giving the male competitors a run for their place in the business.

Becky Lynch has catapulted herself to the top of the WWE and it is none other than Vince McMahon who is reportedly interested in pushing the Relentless One further.

While her match with Ronda Rousey has been cancelled due to her unfortunate injuries, it is an incredible thing that the fans are not giving up on the idea of these two clashing in the near future.

Both the competitors are constantly taunting each other on social media platforms and the management is now interested in putting them in the main event of WrestleMania 35.

Here are the 5 biggest reasons why Vince McMahon wants Becky Lynch to headline WrestleMania 35.

#1 She is making more headlines than any other superstar

Is she the biggest star in the company today?

Ever since Ronda Rousey has made the transition from UFC to WWE, the company has always treated and catapulted her like the star she is in order to attract mainstream attention.

Since WWE does live by the mantra of doing what is best for business, Becky Lynch's meteoric rise has dethroned the likes of Braun Strowman, Ronda Rousey, and Seth Rollins.

There's no superstar in the WWE that can hold a candle against the Relentless One and her continuous incredible performances are a proof of that.

The fans have strongly reacted to the SmackDown Women's Champion and have solidified her position as one of the greatest female superstars of this generation, possibly all time.

Becky Lynch is making more headlines than any other WWE superstar on the planet and that has certainly caught the attention of Vince McMahon.

