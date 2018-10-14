5 Big Surprises That Could Happen At SmackDown 1000

Riju Dasgupta

The landscape of WWE could change after this monumental event

Congratulations are in order for the blue brand upon its special milestone. How many other shows last the test of time and still garner millions of viewers on a weekly basis? Say what you will about SmackDown, but it's not just a television show anymore, it is a part of popular culture. The 1000th episode of SmackDown (Live!) show could be very special indeed.

While WWE has already promised a variety of surprises, I'm sure we've only seen the tip of the iceberg thus far. I'm certain that WWE has a lot more planned for the grand occasion. I shall try and elaborate on some of them right here.

Let me know what you think of the surprises I've mentioned here. Which of the appearances that WWE has already announced are you really excited about?

Here is what I think could transpire this week.

#5 A dream match between two generations

Are we in for a real treat very soon?

Evolution ruled the roost on RAW for the majority of the stable's existence there, so it is strange that they would be chosen to appear on SmackDown Live's special night. I can only imagine there to be a special reason why this booking decision was made. Could we see a dream confrontation and possibly even a match between Evolution and The New Day?

We all know that Ric Flair does not wrestle anymore (although given half a chance, he'd love to step back in the ring once again). Could Triple H, Randy Orton and Batista team up only for one night to take on The New Day? Imagine the kind of reception such a clash could potentially get from the WWE Universe in attendance for this very special event.

Even if it culminates in a brawl, this would be quite special. I hope something of this nature does potentially happen.

