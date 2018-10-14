×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Big Surprises That Could Happen At SmackDown 1000

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.43K   //    14 Oct 2018, 18:05 IST

The landscape of WWE could change after this monumental event
The landscape of WWE could change after this monumental event

Congratulations are in order for the blue brand upon its special milestone. How many other shows last the test of time and still garner millions of viewers on a weekly basis? Say what you will about SmackDown, but it's not just a television show anymore, it is a part of popular culture. The 1000th episode of SmackDown (Live!) show could be very special indeed.

While WWE has already promised a variety of surprises, I'm sure we've only seen the tip of the iceberg thus far. I'm certain that WWE has a lot more planned for the grand occasion. I shall try and elaborate on some of them right here.

Let me know what you think of the surprises I've mentioned here. Which of the appearances that WWE has already announced are you really excited about?

Here is what I think could transpire this week.

#5 A dream match between two generations

Are we in for a real treat very soon?
Are we in for a real treat very soon?

Evolution ruled the roost on RAW for the majority of the stable's existence there, so it is strange that they would be chosen to appear on SmackDown Live's special night. I can only imagine there to be a special reason why this booking decision was made. Could we see a dream confrontation and possibly even a match between Evolution and The New Day?

We all know that Ric Flair does not wrestle anymore (although given half a chance, he'd love to step back in the ring once again). Could Triple H, Randy Orton and Batista team up only for one night to take on The New Day? Imagine the kind of reception such a clash could potentially get from the WWE Universe in attendance for this very special event.

Even if it culminates in a brawl, this would be quite special. I hope something of this nature does potentially happen.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Evolution New Day The Undertaker Sting
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
5 great ways WWE could break the internet with SmackDown...
RELATED STORY
5 predictions for Smackdown 1000
RELATED STORY
WWE Superstars Confirmed For SmackDown Live 1000
RELATED STORY
5 feuds for Batista after his return at Smackdown 1000
RELATED STORY
4 possible matches for Evolution at WWE SmackDown 1000
RELATED STORY
10 WWE Superstars who should make an appearance on...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE announces Batista's return for huge reunion...
RELATED STORY
Projecting the Best & Worst Out Of Evolution's Reunion
RELATED STORY
5 Factions you didn't know were created by WWE Superstars
RELATED STORY
5 Unexpected Things That Could Happen On The First...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us