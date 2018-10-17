5 BigThings WWE Secretly Told Us On SmackDown 1000

The Animal make things personal

Probably one of the greatest shows of the year, WWE did everything in their power to deliver a brilliant show with SmackDown 1000, blending nostalgia with a fine dose of entertainment.

With Vince McMahon stunning the audience with a shock return, the WWE Universe was presented with tons of surprising elements on the show that made for exciting television.

Since the company already has two upcoming events under its belt, the creative team was clinical in its approach to create some differences between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan.

Superstars such as Edge, The Undertaker, Batista, Triple H, Shane McMahon, Rey Mysterio, and Ric Flair made their presence felt and entertained the audience in attendance.

While the show was based entirely upon celebrating what the blue brand had achieved in its 1000 episodes, there were plenty of things that WWE tried to tease vicariously through a lot of their segments. What were they? Let's find out.

#1 Vince McMahon knows R-Truth is one of the most underutilized talents in the company's history

What a way to start things off

In what ended up being one of the most significant segments of the evening, the company did try to let their acknowledgment for R-Truth know vicariously through that promo.

Since Vince McMahon alongside with his children even planned to be in the same ring as R-Truth and Carmella justifies a lot what the company actually thinks about their talent.

There's no denying that the former United States Champion happens to be one of the most under-utilized talents in the company's history, with his sense of humor cracking audiences up every time he shows up on television.

While the dance break between all the five individuals in the ring was great, it was a perfect way to kick things off by letting the fans' know that the company definitely believes in R-Truth's ability to pull something off like this.

Judging by the amount of time these superstars were provided with, we certainly hope that they get more television time to show how entertaining they can be as a cohesive unit.

