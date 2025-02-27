5 big WWE names who have never competed in an Elimination Chamber match

WWE started using the Elimination Chamber structure in 2002. The specialty match was also used at different PLEs many years following its debut. It became its own annual event starting in 2010.

Huge names like Triple H, John Cena, The Undertaker, CM Punk, and Shawn Michaels competed in many early contests.

Female superstars could not compete inside the cage until 2018. Alexa Bliss, who qualified for this year's contest, was the first woman to win the specialty match.

Over the past twenty years, many stars have had the opportunity to compete in the steel structure. However, the next five big WWE names have never competed in an Elimination Chamber match.

#5. Shinsuke Nakamura has been used inconsistently

Shinsuke Nakamura has been on the main roster for seven years. At that time, he won tag team gold once and mid-card titles on five occasions. The King of Strong Style also won the 2018 Royal Rumble.

Given his accomplishments, it's a bit surprising that Nakamura has never competed in the Elimination Chamber. Although occasionally challenged for major titles, he has never been consistently booked.

Names like Riddle, Jeff Hardy, Austin Theory, Sheamus, and Baron Corbin had the opportunity in those years. Nakamura could have easily filled in for Hardy, Corbin, or Sheamus.

#4. Dakota Kai and #3. IYO SKY were heavily featured over the last three years

While Shinsuke Nakamura has been a main-roster staple since 2017, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky debuted on the main roster as Damage CTRL in 2022 alongside Bayley.

Both women were anchors of NXT, and SKY won the Women's Championship. Their returns came when one or both could have left WWE because Vince McMahon was still in charge.

Once Triple H assumed the head of creative, he made a point of using both stars meaningfully. Last year, The Genius of the Sky was Champion and won tag team gold. It's still strange that someone who's competed in nearly every WarGames match (SKY) hasn't been in an Elimination Chamber match.

#2. Gunther quickly climbed the ranks in WWE

Gunther's early Championship success has prevented him from competing inside the steel structure. (Image Credit: WWE.com).

Gunther also made his WWE main roster debut in 2022. He won the Intercontinental Title two months later and held it until WrestleMania 40.

Because he won a Championship so soon after his debut, The Ring General focused on that belt. Even after losing the Intercontinental Championship, Gunther went on to win the World Heavyweight title at SummerSlam.

Since he's been a perennial titleholder on RAW and SmackDown, Gunther hasn't competed in the specialty match in any of the last three years.

#1. Charlotte Flair can't boast about an Elimination Chamber victory

Of all the huge WWE names that haven't competed in an Elimination Chamber match, Charlotte Flair stands out the most. Due to being heavily pushed in the title scene, The Queen often held a Championship heading into WrestleMania season.

She may have made history in other ways, but Flair cannot boast about surviving an Elimination Chamber match. The women's matches were often used to determine a challenger for the RAW Women's Championship.

Flair usually held the SmackDown Women's title. For context, other top women like Becky Lynch, Bayley (3), Bianca Belair (3), Asuka (2), and Rhea Ripley have all competed in at least one Elimination Chamber match.

