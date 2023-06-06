5 biggest current WWE Superstars who have never won Money In The Bank

The Money In The Bank ladder match is one of the most iconic and important match formats in WWE history. Since its inception in 2005, it has become known for countless ladder bumps, high-flying spots, and amazing finishes. More than anything, it has become arguably the greatest star-making tool in the company's arsenal.

It has been instrumental in turning the majority of the company's stars into main eventers, having helped elevate the likes of Edge, Seth Rollins, and Bayley. However, many of the company's biggest stars have become household names without the contract's help, taking the proverbial long road. They have proven that one can make it to the top without the golden ticket, taking the more traditional path.

Here are the five biggest current WWE Superstars to have never won the Money In The Bank contract

#5. 14-time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has never won the Money In The Bank contract

Charlotte Flair is the "winningest" female superstar in WWE history. With fourteen world championships and a tag title reign under her belt (no pun intended), along with a Royal Rumble win, there's not much she hasn't achieved. The Money In The Bank contract is one of the glaring omissions from her future Hall of Fame career, having eluded her so far.

The Queen has so far participated in two MITB ladder matches, which were won by Carmella (2017) and Alexa Bliss (2018). Her bad luck with the contract doesn't stop there, as she is tied with John Cena for most cash-ins suffered by a champion, at three.

Unlike the Cenation leader who retained on one of those occasions, The Queen lost her title on all three occasions to Carmella (2018), Bayley (2019), and Nikki A.S.H (2021).

#4. Becky Lynch could complete her WWE resume by finally winning the Money In The Bank contract this year

Becky Lynch, like Charlotte Flair, is one of the most decorated stars in the history of the WWE Women's division. She has also won the RAW and SmackDown titles, the tag team championship, and the Royal Rumble. The one accolade missing from her honors list is the Money In The Bank contract.

This has been her motivation since Night Of Champions, and she moved closer to her objective on RAW by qualifying for the 2023 edition at Sonya Deville's expense. Can The Man finally win the iconic match, or will she fall short as she did in 2017, 2018, and 2022? We have a feeling Zoey Stark and Trish Stratus will have something to say about that!

#3. Bobby Lashley has been part of Money In The Bank history since 2006

The All Mighty was part of the 2nd-ever MITB match at WrestleMania 22

Despite debuting in WWE over 18 years ago, Bobby Lashley has only ever been in one Money In The Bank ladder match. The All Mighty competed in the second-ever edition of the match at WrestleMania 22, which was won by Rob Van Dam, and hasn't competed in another since.

Despite being in the company for six more editions, he hasn't featured in the match again, despite the fact that he would be a favorite to win it. Given that the two-time WWE champion is an established main-eventer, it's unlikely that we'll ever see him hold the briefcase.

#2. Cody Rhodes

The American Nightmare has participated in the match four times

Cody Rhodes is a bonafide Money In The Bank veteran. The American Nightmare competed in the iconic match at the first four editions of its namesake Premium Live Event from 2010-13, emerging unsuccessful every time. It's worth noting that this was before leaving WWE and returning with his current persona in 2022.

Upon his return, Rhodes was a favorite to win the 2022 Money In The Bank contract until he got injured less than a month before the event. He is yet to punch his ticket to the event this year, so it looks like we may have to wait a while to feel the adrenaline in our souls as he ascends the ladder and dislodges the briefcase.

#1. Roman Reigns has only been in one Money In The Bank ladder match

The Tribal Chief's title cabinet is missing an important accolade

Roman Reigns is arguably the biggest star in all of WWE. He can call himself many things. Grand Slam Champion, longest-reigning Universal, and four-time WWE champion. Royal Rumble winner. Seven-time WrestleMania main eventer. Tribal Chief. Head Of The Table. Big Dog. The list goes on.

One thing he has never been able to call himself is Mr. Money In The Bank. The six-time world champion has only one MITB ladder match on his resume, a contest won by Sheamus in 2015. He hasn't participated in the iconic bout in the eight years since, and is unlikely to do so anytime soon, given that he's on a heel champion run of a lifetime.

Who is your favorite Money in the Bank winner? Let us know in the comments section below!

