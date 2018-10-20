5 Biggest First-Time Ever Dream Matches That Took WWE By Storm

Rimika Saini FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 823 // 20 Oct 2018, 08:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Some of the most sensational bouts in sports entertainment history

With its continuous extension to reach different international platforms, WWE has been successful in recruiting many different superstars belonging from different places.

The company has managed to bring completely unique styles between the ropes, with characters belonging from different walks of life coming together to bring the house down.

Considering that the management has always believed in bringing entertainment to the audience, attracting attention from some of the biggest superstars in the industry has become a more viable objective for the company today.

If Triple H's ideology of expanding the business is anything to take into consideration, then the company has allowed more competitors to thrive in the ring with one another; with many dream matches finally taking place.

These first-time ever encounters have led the fans to enjoy the interaction of these superstars between the ropes and have brought more joy and entertainment to the product, overall.

Here are the 5 biggest first-time ever dream matches that took WWE by storm.

#1 Kurt Angle Vs. Shawn Michaels - WrestleMania 21

One of the greatest ever

This encounter between two of the most versatile performers in the industry will go down in history as one of the most technical masterpieces in WrestleMania history.

Both the competitors squared off at WrestleMania 21 for the first time after being segregated due to brand extension in 2002.

The inception of the feud began at the Royal Rumble 2005 when the Heart-Break Kid eliminated Kurt Angle and that led to the Olympic Gold Medalist snapping and attacking Michaels back.

What followed it was possibly one of the most intense matches of all time. Considering how versatile they are, HBK sold every assault brilliantly and both the competitors were successful in bringing the fans to the edge of their seats.

While both the superstars have engaged in the ring a lot of time since then, this first-time ever encounter was special and did everything to justify why we adore and love wrestling so much.

1 / 5 NEXT