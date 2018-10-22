×
5 biggest losers if Crown Jewel goes ahead in Saudi Arabia

Andrew Pollard
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.62K   //    22 Oct 2018, 11:27 IST

It’s no secret that the WWE has a huge deal in place with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
It's no secret that the WWE has a huge deal in place with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Disclaimer: This is the opinion of the writer and does not represent the views of Sportskeeda.

Will they, won’t they? Should they, shouldn’t they? That’s just a couple of the questions surrounding the WWE’s impending Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia.

It’s no secret that the WWE has a huge deal in place with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – a deal reportedly worth up to US$500 million over a ten-year stint – but there is massive pressure on Vince McMahon’s World Wrestling Entertainment to at least postpone or move the November 2 event.

First and foremost, the WWE is a business, and we all know that a business is usually all about making the most money possible. But with Crown Jewel, there are ethics and morality questions amassing on a daily basis.

While many onlookers took umbrage with how the women’s revolution driven WWE were prepared to take a bucket-load of money for shows excluding their women due to Saudi traditions, the anti-Crown Jewel supporters are even more up in arms over the situation involving Jamal Khashoggi.

The Washington Post journalist who was critical of the Saudi Arabia regime – has not been seen since October 2nd, with plentiful stories out there on what exactly happened to him. For that, Google is your friend, but it’s a matter that has put even further pressure on the WWE to not go ahead with their Crown Jewel show.

Regardless, right now it appears as if it’s full steam ahead for Vinny Mac and the money train, and it’s currently all systems go for Crown Jewel. Should that event indeed go ahead though, here are five of those who stand to lose the most from it.

#5 The women’s division

The female talent that the WWE has under their umbrella right now is unmatched
The female talent that the WWE has under their umbrella right now is unmatched

Sure, it’s not a single person, but it’s fair to say that the entire WWE women’s division stands to lose out by the WWE moving forward with Crown Jewel.

The past few years have barely seen an episode of Raw go by where Stephanie McMahon hasn’t been on our TV screens proclaiming the women’s revolution and women’s evolution. And that’s great, for the female talent that the WWE has under their umbrella right now is unmatched.

But then, when you spout all of that hyperbole on TV week to week, only to then happily take a payday in Saudi Arabia where you 100 percent are not allowed to showcase any of your female talent? Yeah, that just reeks of a money-grab.

Basically, the situation that the WWE finds themselves in on this particular matter is one of “Yes, our women are amazing, they’re strong, they’re engaging, they’re equal to their male counterpa… Err, what?! How much?!?!?!”

It’s sad, it’s tragic, and it’s a move that puts the women’s evolution back several steps, while also slapping their female talent in the face.

The ladies of the WWE have been on fire over the last few years, and they are now at a point where the stigma of bra ‘n’ panties matches, mud wrestling, and that “diva” term are all being left in the rear-mirror. So, taking the Saudi payday to put all of that aside? Yeah, you stay classy, WWE.

1 / 5 NEXT
Fetching more content...
