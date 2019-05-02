5 Biggest matches WWE should give us at the Saudi Arabia event

WWE has announced the return of Goldberg!

WWE recently made an announcement regarding the Saudi Arabia event planned next month. The announcement read:

The Saudi General Sports Authority, in partnership with WWE, will host an event at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, June 7, at 8 p.m. AST. The event will feature WWE Superstars Roman Reigns, Undertaker, Kofi Kingston, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Goldberg, AJ Styles and Brock Lesnar, and stream live on WWE Network.

In case you don't remember, last year WWE signed an agreement and a huge deal with the Saudi General Sports Authority, according to which WWE will host events on the land of Saudi Arabia for a period of 10 years. Last year, WWE conducted The Greatest Royal Rumble and Crown Jewel PPV as part of this deal.

The above-mentioned event/pay-per-view will be the third Saudi event and the first one this year. Another event in the Middle East is also scheduled later this year, the details of which are yet to be shared by the company.

An interesting fact to note in the statement is the inclusion of some major superstars in the feature list, the most notable one being the Hall of Famer, Goldberg. These Saudi events are very highly-paid days for the performers and WWE has managed to get some huge names in the last two events here as well, like Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, etc.

With such huge names announced, fans are definitely in for a tremendous show at the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia next month. In this article, let's take a look at the 5 Biggest matches WWE should give us at this year's Saudi event. Do let us know which matches would you be most interested to see.

#5 Brock Lesnar vs Lars Sullivan

The Beast vs The Freak

Lars Sullivan has wreaked havoc upon the main roster ever since making his debut on the night after WrestleMania 35. Currently as part of the SmackDown roster, Sullivan has attacked and dominated veterans like Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, The Hardy Boyz, and many more during his less-than-a-month old main roster career.

With his Universal Championship loss at WrestleMania 35, it looks like The Beast Brock Lesnar will most probably be used for special events like this only (not as if he used to appear a lot before as the champion either). A match between the two of these beasts would be a great way to boost Sullivan to new heights.

Imagine the momentum Sullivan will get if he manhandles the Beast and pins him in front of a fully packed King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

