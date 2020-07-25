From Sheamus and Jeff Hardy's "Bar Fight" to another week of entertaining commentary by Bayley & Sasha Banks, this week’s edition of WWE SmackDown featured many contrasting moments.

Constant readers may be aware that I always liked WWE SmackDown when it was unpredictable and borderline experimental in terms of content. Last night's show captured that very idea, and in my opinion, it was an excellent episode from the Blue Brand.

As we head towards SummerSlam, I sincerely hope that they continue taking risks with their content on the Blue brand.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (July 2, 2020).

#5: Big E's singles push may finally come true

The New Day has been a WWE staple for a long time now. A few months ago, Xavier Woods became an inactive member of the roster due to a torn Achilles injury.

After New Day's (Kofi Kingston, Big E) Tables Match against Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura during The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, Kofi became injured after being power-bombed through two tables.

But in order to make the best out of this situation, Kofi encouraged Big E to go ahead and achieve greater things as a singles Superstar.

WWE fans have always believed that Big E could do wonders when it came to a singles push, and this episode may very well mark the beginning of Big E's road to the top of SmackDown.

BIG E FOR UNIVERSAL CHAMPION#SmackDown — IBeast (@x_Beast17_x) July 25, 2020

Would you want Big E to become the new Universal Champion? Since Kofi already beat the odds by becoming a WWE Champion, it could certainly be a possibility for Big E to win a different top title down the road.