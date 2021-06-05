WWE SmackDown: 5 Biggest news stories - Bayley's strange promo, Roman Reigns attacks 24-year-old star (June 4, 2021)

As WWE is about to wrap up with the final stages of its ThunderDome schedule, the excitement behind the return of live crowds continues to grow each week.

On a scale from bad to excellent, SmackDown's latest episode didn't tip towards either of the two extremes. The Roman Reigns saga delivered as per expectations, which is the main reason why the episode ended up being a fruitful watch, regardless of other storyline developments.

How did SmackDown stack up against AEW Dynamite this week in terms of quality? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from WWE SmackDown (June 4, 2021).

#5 Bayley took over the ThunderDome during WWE SmackDown

Just when you think Bayley has peaked she tweaks her character and she goes to the next level.



Phenomenal talent and genuinely delivering her best work. pic.twitter.com/M59piaPrLM — Wrestle Critic (@WrestleCritic) June 5, 2021

On the road to Hell in a Cell, Bianca Belair and Bayley's feud progressed significantly this week. The SmackDown Women's Champion entered the ring and cut a promo, eventually challenging Bayley to a match at Hell in a Cell.

The segment took a bizarre turn when The Role Model appeared on the TitanTron (via satellite). She was surrounded by pictures of herself in some room, referring to it as her "oasis." Bayley accepted Belair's challenge and broke into a fit of laughter. But this time around, her laughs echoed throughout the ThunderDome, and her face took over the LED boards in the arena.

Many fans thought this was similar to when Alexa Bliss took over the ThunderDome's screens earlier this year. But the comparison seems a bit unfair, as Bayley's segment doesn't exactly fall into the supernatural spectrum of WWE storylines.

Instead, she comes across as more of an over-the-top anime villain brought to life. Being surrounded by pictures of herself, as well as the exaggerated laughs, added an unusual tone to Bayley's latest promo.

Whether you liked it or not, Bayley and Bianca Belair's segment definitely stood out from this week's SmackDown.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das