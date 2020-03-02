5 Biggest positives of Goldberg winning the WWE Universal Championship

Brian Thornsburg

What if Goldberg as champion is best for business?

Goldberg shocked the world at Super Showdown by defeating The Fiend for the WWE Universal Championship and it has created a lot of conversation about whether it is best for business or not. Of course, some of that has to do with how The Fiend was seemingly cast aside. However, what if that was the best case scenario for everyone involved?

While that might be difficult to believe, especially since it resulted in The Fiend losing his Universal Championship, would the alternative really have been that much better? Furthermore, would the company have been able to accomplish everything that they needed to if they had kept The Fiend as champion?

With that being said and Goldberg versus Roman Reigns now on the horizon at WrestleMania 36, here are five positives of Goldberg being Universal Champion. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us who you think will come out victorious at WrestleMania 36.

#5. Better situation for Roman Reigns ahead of WrestleMania

This decision is really going to benefit Roman Reigns going forward.

While some might see Goldberg defeating The Fiend as a worst case scenario, it could be actually be very beaneficial for a lot of people. In fact, between the resentment Roman Reigns could have gotten if he was the one to end Wyatt's streak, and The Fiend getting a marque WrestleMania match against John Cena, it seems that everything worked out for the best.

Again, some are going to see it differently, but one can't deny the amount of resentment Reigns would have faced if he beat The Fiend for the title at WrestleMania 36. It might have even ended up ruining Reigns character again and leaving The Fiend in a far worse place than where he is now.

In the end, Reigns versus Goldberg is best for business and that will show more and more as time goes on. What will also show is the fact that everyone involved is much better this way and that there is more than one way to atop the company.

