5 Biggest Booking Problems Surrounding WWE Right Now

Abid Khan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
554   //    13 Oct 2018, 11:15 IST

The problems are endless

Despite being one of the greatest promotions in professional wrestling history, WWE is surrounded by serious issues coercing the company to make some genuine alterations.

Whether its the storytelling or the booking of certain superstars, the creative team is legitimately failing to exceed any sort of expectations of the WWE Universe.

Considering that the company continues to push Roman Reigns despite the backlash, legions of WWE fans have stopped watching the product; leading to serious downfall in the ratings and viewership.

There's a genuine belief within the organization to extend the company's growth which has certainly led to promoting more shows outside of their familiar territory, like the Greatest Royal Rumble and WWE Super Show-Down, to name a few.

While their financial stability could prove advantageous for them in the longer run, there are some serious concerns that could bring a massive change in the companies' ongoing workings.

So, without further ado, let's dive deep and analyze the 5 biggest problems surrounding WWE right now.

#1 Planning the most disappointing main event for a historical PPV

And we thought Roman Reigns was the problem

The inception of the entire women's revolution in the WWE was Triple H's brain-child, and the Game certainly did everything in his power to alter the company's whole concept.

While superstars like Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Lana, and Alexa Bliss are enjoying their success in the WWE, more agile competitors like Sasha Banks, Asuka, Bayley, and Ember Moon have been sidelined.

Considering that Sasha Banks and Bayley were one of the biggest reasons why the company diverted its entire concept and started booking feuds that were more female oriented.

However, Ronda Rousey's current feud with Nikki Bella has been one of the most disappointing acts on television produced by the company, lately.

Promoting the PPV as a First Time All-Women's event, WWE has been facing serious backlash from the fans that are not at all intrigued to watch this headlining act.

Contact Us Advertise with Us