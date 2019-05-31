5 Biggest problems with the WWE Universe

The WWE Universe needs to get its act together!

What's WWE's biggest problem?

While The WWE Universe might think WWE's problems have to do with bad booking, constant changes and not pushing the right superstars, the company has proven that not to be the case. In fact, despite WWE seemingly always catering to their audience, fans couldn't be any angrier right now.

And in all honesty, that's their problem and probably the result of expecting too much out of a company that is still trying to regain its footing after WrestleMania 35. They are also dealing with the rise AEW, several superstars being out with injury and some storyline issues, which isn't making things much easier.

With that being said and The WWE Universe becoming more and more expectant on what they want in their pro-wrestling and their overall fickleness, here are the five biggest problems with The WWE Universe. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us who you think the problem is!

#5 Inability to suspend disbelief

The WWE Universe didn't think this was even possible!

You know it's not real right?

That's usually what WWE fans get when they tell their circle of friends about pro-wrestling and while it can sometimes be seen as an insult, it can also be a way to ensure that you enjoy it more. In fact, by being able to suspend your disbelief, even for just one or two segments at a time, you can benefit from being further engrossed into the experience.

Unfortunately for the WWE Universe, however, they refuse to do this and instead choose to focus on what the company didn't do instead. For example, WWE fans could have looked at the unpredictability of the segment with Brock Lesnar and how much of an Attitude Era moment that it really was, but instead focused on him winning the briefcase.

If nothing else, the WWE Universe isn't doing two things. The first thing is suspending their disbelief and the second is managing their expectations. If the WWE Universe can somehow do that, they will be much more likely to enjoy the product and maybe even help eliminate some of the problems of the fanbase.

