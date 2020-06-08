5 Biggest questions from NXT TakeOver: In Your House

NXT delivered an outstanding show this Sunday but left the fans asking a few major questions at the end of it.

What is next for the losers of the night and can anyone take down Adam Cole and Keith Lee?

WWE NXT put on a great show on Sunday night as fans tuned into the WWE Network to watch NXT TakeOver: In Your House. The card consisted of six well-crafted matches and ensured that no filler match would take the impact of the event away.

The women of NXT kicked off the night with a fast-paced six-women tag team match and The Prince of NXT took over from there as he shot down The Archer of Infamy.

Keith Lee managed to retain his NXT North American Championship after enduring everything The Rebel Heart Johnny Gargano could throw at him, while Karrion Kross made a great TakeOver debut by taking down former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa.

NXT Champion Adam Cole not only managed to retain his title but also ensured that Velveteen Dream would never get a shot at his title again. Charlotte Flair was not as lucky as Cole, as Io Shirai showed why she’s known as The Genius of the Sky as she pulled off some great high-flying moves to become the new NXT Women’s Champion.

At the end of it all, fans have a few questions from the event that need to be addressed in the coming weeks.

In this article, we will look at the five biggest questions from NXT TakeOver: In Your House that need to be addressed by WWE in the weeks to come.

#5 Is this the end for Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai’s rivalry?

MONTHS IN THE MAKING!@TeganNoxWWE_ pins her former best friend @DakotaKai_WWE to claim the victory for her and her team! #NXTTakeOver @ShotziWWE pic.twitter.com/gcDq7Ot3TO — WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2020

Dakota Kai turned heel during the NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019 event back in November 2019 and attacked her best friend Tegan Nox during the women’s WarGames match at the event.

Since then, the two women have competed on and off for over six months while getting into other storylines which have led to confusion for the fans at times. Kai found a partner in Raquel Gonzalez soon after turning heel, while Nox has been working with Shotzi Blackheart lately.

At TakeOver: In Your House, Kai and Gonzalez teamed up with Candice LeRae to compete against Nox, Blackheart, and Mia Yim. Nox hit the Shiniest Wizard on Kai to pick up the win and give fans a good opening to the show.

While the match was good, the story was a bit rushed and once again revolved around Kai and Nox’s differences along with some heat between Yim and LeRae.

NXT needs to build a few faces for the Championship scene

What a fast-paced match to kick off#NXTTakeover In Your House 🏠!



Talk about making the most of your time - especially with so many bodies in the ring.



Nice finish too. Tegan Nox punning Dakota Kai is a nice way to bookend their storyline. — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 7, 2020

Will this match finally end the rivalry between Nox and Kai that has stretched on for far too long and kept the two women tangled for over half a year? And was this a fitting end to their rivalry, even though it came during a six-women tag team match?

We’ll have to wait and watch what direction NXT decides to take for these two women heading on.

