5 Biggest questions from this week’s WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown

WWE had a good Royal Rumble pay-per-view where several top Superstars made their return to the ring. Edge and Bianca Belair impressed everyone with their performances and won the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches respectively.

On the WWE RAW that followed the event, Sheamus appeared early to turn on his friend Drew McIntyre and set his eyes on the WWE Championship. What made The Celtic Warrior turn from friend to foe in no time? And who will Edge challenge at WrestleMania?

The Rated-R Superstar then headed over to WWE NXT where he confronted Finn Balor and Pete Dunne. Will Edge challenge the NXT Champion at WrestleMania to break the norm? Karrion Kross, on the other hand, set his sights on Santos Escobar. Will the former NXT Champion destroy the NXT Cruiserweight Champion in the weeks to come?

SmackDown hosted the Royal Rumble winner, who was looking to decide who he'd like to challenge at WrestleMania 37. However, his segment with Roman Reigns allowed a previous rivalry to continue.

Let's take a look at five of the biggest questions from this week's episodes of WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown.

#5 Why is Lana back in the chase for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on WWE RAW?

Starting to believe that I could beat Nia? After all, I knocked Shayna out so badly I had to check her pulse and temperature at the same time to make sure she was still with us. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/uccwlXVUqD — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) December 14, 2020

WWE worked hard for months to build a massive storyline between Lana and the team of Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax on WWE RAW. The two Superstars kept putting Lana through a lot of punishment, and she finally teamed up with Asuka to earn a shot at their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

However, WWE pulled Lana from the match and instead allowed Charlotte Flair to return and team up with Asuka to win the titles. This ended Lana’s storyline with the heels until she made her return at the WWE Royal Rumble and eliminated Jax from the match.

On last week’s WWE RAW, the company teamed Lana with Naomi to compete against Flair and Asuka, and Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke in a Triple Threat Elimination Tag Team Match.

Lana and Naomi shockingly won the match on WWE RAW and earned a shot at the WWE Tag Team Championships. But the question must be asked, why has WWE given Lana another chance to get in contention for the titles after taking her out in the first place? And why have Naomi and Lana, who don’t have much storyline together, been put ahead of Rose and Brooke?

WWE seems to have gone back on their Asuka-Charlotte plan and have handed Lana and Naomi a surprising shot at the tag titles on WWE RAW.